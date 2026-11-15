College Football Game Ends in Massive Brawl on Saturday Night

One of the closest fought games on the college football schedule on Saturday night ended up in a massive benches-clearing brawl as the final whistle blew. In th

One of the closest fought games on the college football schedule on Saturday night ended up in a massive benches-clearing brawl as the final whistle blew.

In the final second as Louisville pulled out a 16-14 victory at North Carolina, both sides became embroiled in a huge melee on the field that saw dozens of players and coaches emerge from their respective sidelines. November 15, 2026 It seemed to start when Louisville quarterback Lincoln Keinholz took a knee to end the game, when Cardinals guard Johnnie Brown III and Tar Heels defensive end Xavier Lewis started pushing and shoving. That turned into an all-out scrum.

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The fight could end up costing both teams in terms of punishing suspensions when the ACC goes over the footage this week. And it could prove more costly for Louisville, which used the victory to win its fifth straight game after a 2-3 start to the season. The win inches the Cardinals back up the ACC standings, where they sit in third place behind leader Miami and second-place Wake Forest, improving to 7-3 on the year.

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North Carolina fell to 2-4 in ACC competition and is 5-5 overall, needing one more victory to simply become bowl eligible. James Parks is the founder and publisher of College Football HQ. He has covered football for a decade, previously managing several team sites and publishing national content for 247Sports.com for five years. His work has also been published on CBSSports.com.

He founded College Football HQ in 2020, and the site joined the Sports Illustrated Fannation Network in 2022 and the On SI network in 2024.