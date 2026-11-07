College football fans and media rip SEC refs over controversial forward fumble call in Texas-Missouri game

Arch Manning's apparent incomplete pass was ruled a fumble, giving the Texas Longhorns a crucial first down that sparked a 21-0 run vs. Missouri.

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Apparently, you can throw an incomplete pass beyond the line of scrimmage and recover the ball for a first down in college football if you’re This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX News may be compensated.

Also read Film Room: How Ole Miss Gave Texas a Blueprint For Locking Down Missouri

This content was created by a team that works independently from the FOX newsroom.implications, the Longhorns were trailing 20-13 late in the third quarter when Manning dropped back on 3rd-and-10, appearing to throw an incomplete forward pass while getting hit. To the nation watching, it looked like Manning's arm was clearly moving forward before he lost control of the ball, but the officials apparently saw something the rest of America didn't.

Arch Manning of the Texas Longhorns scrambles from Jason Dowell of the Missouri Tigers during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo. , on Nov. 7, 2026. One SEC sideline official called it an incomplete pass, while another allowed the play to continue, which isn’t too uncommon during a bang-bang play like this.

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Ultimately, the crew let the play stand and ruled it a forward fumble, allowing Texas receiver Emmett Mosley V to recover the ball 14 yards downfield for a first down. During the review of the play, ABC/ESPN play-by-play announcer Joe Tessitore said astonishingly,"Are they saying this is not a forward pass and instead, a fumble?!

"Worst of all: The officials reviewed the play and somehow still decided it was a fumble. Three plays later, Texas scored the game-tying touchdown. Arch Manning No. 16 of the Texas Longhorns warms up before a game against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo. , on Nov. 7, 2026.

Former referee, now rules analyst Terry McAulay said,"This is clearly and obviously an incomplete pass. He loses control after the hand moves forward.

" Former Missouri and NFL quarterback, Chase Daniel was irate. "This is the most ridiculous call I’ve ever seen….you have the rules analyst and Jesse Palmer on the broadcast completely flabbergasted. " Outkick College Football Reporter Trey Wallace said,"This was called an Arch Manning fumble, and Texas picked up the 3rd down with a 12-yard gain. What the heck is happening at Missouri.

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" Former Missouri wide receiver T.J. Moe felt similarly saying,"This call knocked Mizzou out of playoff contention. Absolutely ridiculous. In what world is this not a forward pass?

" On3 personality David Pollack stated,"That was the craziest fumble forward I have ever seen for Texas. "Many college football fans shared similar sentiments, calling it"rigged" and that the SEC was favoring Manning and the Longhorns for"ratings" and more accusations.

Arch Manning #16 of the Texas Longhorns throws a pass during the first half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium on Nov. 7, 2026, in Columbia, Mo.wasn't particularly interested in donating his paycheck to the SEC by criticizing the officials, suggesting he'd be fined if he said what he really thought. Texas ultimately scored 21 unanswered points to win 34-20, but the controversial call left Missouri fans wondering whether they had just witnessed a football game or a creative interpretation of the rulebook.