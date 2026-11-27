A preview of the five key college football games scheduled for Friday after Thanksgiving, featuring six College Football Playoff ranked teams. Highlights include Iowa hosting Nebraska in a critical Big Ten matchup, Ole Miss facing Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl, and Florida traveling to Tallahassee for the Sunshine Showdown against Florida State.

It’s the day after Thanksgiving. Everyone is stuffed and hungover, and there’s college football on your television screen today. God bless America. And there’s plenty still on the line.

Five games are poised to kick off on Friday across the country, and six College Football Playoff ranked teams are taking part. That includes two of the top three and one Big Ten insurgent on the outside of the bubble looking to force the selection committee into a tough decision. The Hawkeyes remain firmly in the Big Ten conversation with a physical, defense-first identity that travels well in late November.

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Winning this game and getting considerable outside help still keeps them in the conference championship picture. Nebraska has been competitive and is newly ranked after beating Ohio State at home last week, but faces a significant challenge against Iowa’s stout front seven and home environment. Expect a low-scoring, field-position battle where turnovers and special teams will likely decide the outcome. Fri.