College Board says hackers likely used AI to access student accounts
The SAT administrator said hackers likely used AI tools to get into systems students use to open accounts and apply for financial aid, accessing names and emails of some users.
The SAT administrator said hackers likely used AI tools to get into systems students use to open accounts and apply for financial aid, accessing names and emails of some users.
The College Board, the nonprofit that runs the SAT and Advanced Placement exams, says hackers got into systems that students use to open accounts and apply for financial aid. It has taken a key aid form offline during the last weeks of college application season.
"While our investigation is ongoing, we have determined that the activity involved access to the systems students and professionals use to create new College Board accounts and to submit CSS Profile applications for financial aid," the statement said. This access allowed the hackers to access some basic account information — names and email addresses — for what the organization said was just a"subset" of users.
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