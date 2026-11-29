The College Board said hackers accessed basic account information and temporarily disabled new account creation and its CSS Profile financial aid service. The nonprofit said the breach appeared to involve sophisticated AI tools and that it has notified the FBI.

The College Board, the nonprofit that administers the SAT, Advanced Placement exams and a key college financial aid service, said Friday that hackers breached its systems and exposed some users' personal information.

The organization said the activity involved access to the systems students and professionals use to create new College Board accounts and to submit CSS Profile applications for financial aid. The CSS Profile is an online application used by colleges and scholarship programs to award non-federal institutional aid. The breach disrupted access to that service during the final weeks of college application season.

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AI tools used in breach

The College Board said its preliminary assessment found the incident involved sophisticated AI tools that have recently been used to gain access to major institutions worldwide. Hackers were able to access some users' basic account information, including names and email addresses, and initiate password resets, the organization said. The College Board said it immediately took action to protect users and that there was no evidence of improper access to its repository of test scores and content.

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Existing users can still access their profiles, but the New York-based organization said it temporarily disabled new account creation and access to the CSS Profile service. A College Board spokesperson told CBS News the company is still in the forensic investigation stage and that the subset of users impacted is small. Based on preliminary findings, the breach affected a small subset of its millions of user accounts. The organization reaches more than 7 million students in the U.S. each year.

The College Board said it has notified the FBI and will continue to work closely with the agency. A spokesperson declined to provide additional details while the forensic investigation remains underway, saying the organization would continue to provide public updates and communicate with affected users as more information becomes available. Financial aid applications can contain sensitive information about family income and taxes, making the disruption to the CSS Profile particularly significant for students seeking institutional aid.

Impact on financial aid service

A spokesperson for the College Board told Reuters that investigators were still assessing the impact on users of the CSS Profile financial aid application service. The incident compromised a critical gateway to higher education in the U.S. that is used by millions of students each year to navigate the college admissions process, earn academic credit and apply for financial aid. The College Board develops and administers standardized tests including the SAT and Advanced Placement exams.

It also manages financial aid tools for millions of students. The suspected AI-powered attack comes amid a series of high-profile cyberattacks on U.S. institutions in recent weeks. Several federal government agencies have also reported breaches and outages this month. Hackers reportedly breached the U.S. Air Force's flagship Cloud One computing platform, potentially accessing a wide swath of logistics and personnel data, according to reports.

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Broader federal cyberattacks

The FBI is also probing a second cyberattack in months after hackers breached a key crime database, sources said. It is not yet clear how these breaches were organized, but some U.S. officials have pointed to the growing role of AI in uncovering critical security vulnerabilities. The College Board said it would continue to communicate with affected users and provide public updates as the investigation progresses.