A roundup of standout individual statistics from recent college basketball games featuring players like Brady Koehler, Davis, and Jackson delivering key performances.

Notre Dame forward Brady Koehler has established himself as the standout performer in the 2027 NBA Draft class following a dominant game against Rutgers that showcased his elite offensive capabilities. Koehler scored a game-high 27 points while shooting an impressive 8-of-11 from the field, including a perfect 4-of-4 record from beyond the arc. His all-around contribution included eight rebounds, five assists, two blocks, and a steal, helping secure a crucial victory for the Fighting Irish in the consolation bracket of the Players Era Eight tournament.

The game took place on November 18, 2026, at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, where Koehler was frequently seen bringing the ball upcourt to orchestrate the offense against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. His efficiency was further highlighted by his 7-of-10 performance from the free-throw line, demonstrating a well-rounded skill set that scouts are closely monitoring for the upcoming draft. This performance not only secured a win for Notre Dame but also provided a significant statistical benchmark for Koehler’s professional potential.

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Other notable 2027 NBA Draft prospects also delivered impressive statistical lines across the same tournament slate, indicating a deep and competitive field of talent. Toni Bryant of Missouri recorded 10 points, eight rebounds, an assist, and a block while shooting 4-of-6 from the field in a win against Alcorn State. Bryant also contributed defensively with two turnovers, showing his versatility on the court as a forward for the Tigers. His perfect 2-of-2 shooting from the free-throw line added to his efficiency during the contest.

Pryce Sandfort of Nebraska also made a strong case for draft consideration with a massive offensive display against South Dakota. Sandfort accumulated 22 points, seven rebounds, two assists, and two steals while shooting 7-of-12 from the field and 4-of-7 from three-point range. His accuracy was further evidenced by a perfect 4-of-4 performance from the free-throw line, securing a vital win for the Cornhuskers and highlighting his scoring versatility.

Cruz Davis of Texas Tech added to the list of standout performances by scoring a game-high 20 points in a win against LSU New Orleans. Davis was highly efficient, shooting 7-of-8 from the field and 4-of-5 from three-point range, while also adding four rebounds, four assists, and three steals. He remained perfect from the free-throw line with 2-of-2 shooting, underscoring his ability to control the game on both ends of the floor for the Red Raiders.

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Mason Falslev of Utah State scored 18 points while going 6-of-11 from the field and 6-of-7 from the free-throw line in a win against Weber State. Falslev contributed seven assists and six rebounds, showcasing his ability to facilitate the offense while scoring efficiently. His comprehensive statistical line made him a pivotal figure in the game’s outcome, demonstrating the type of multi-faceted play that is increasingly valued in modern college basketball.

Thomas Haugh of Florida delivered a well-rounded performance, tallying 18 points, four assists, a rebound, and a block while shooting 6-of-11 from the field. He also connected on 4-of-7 shots from beyond the arc and was perfect from the free-throw line with 2-of-2 attempts. Haugh’s efficient scoring and defensive presence were critical components of the Gators’ offensive strategy during the contest, despite recording three turnovers.

Na’jai Hines of UConn chipped in 10 points, nine rebounds, two assists, a steal, and a block while shooting 4-of-6 from the field and 2-of-2 from the free throw line against Arizona. Hines also recorded two turnovers, but his defensive impact was significant as he altered scoring opportunities in the paint. His all-around game contributed to the Huskies’ efforts in a tightly contested match against the Wildcats.

Caleb Holt of Arizona turned in 19 points, six rebounds, an assist, three steals, and a block while shooting 5-of-10 from the field and 1-of-2 from deep. Holt was particularly reliable from the charity stripe, making all 8 of his free-throw attempts in a win against UConn. His defensive contributions, including the three steals, disrupted the opponent’s rhythm throughout the game, highlighting his two-way value for the Wildcats.

Ian Jackson of St. John’s racked up 22 points, three assists, a rebound, and one turnover while shooting 9-of-15 from the field and 3-of-8 from beyond the arc in a win against Siena. His scoring efficiency and playmaking ability were on full display, contributing significantly to the Red Storm’s success. Jackson also went 1-of-1 from the free-throw line, maintaining his accuracy in high-pressure moments.

Ivan Kharchenkov of Arizona scored a team-high 20 points, adding seven assists, five rebounds, two steals, and six turnovers while shooting 7-of-12 from the field and 2-of-4 from 3-point range. Kharchenkov was perfect from the free-throw line with 4-of-4 shooting in a win against UConn. His ability to score and facilitate the offense made him a key contributor for the Wildcats, despite the high turnover count.

Motiejus Krivas of Arizona logged 18 points, 12 rebounds, two assists, four blocks, a steal, and five turnovers while shooting 7-of-8 from the field and 4-of-5 from the free throw line in a win against UConn. Krivas demonstrated a strong interior presence, with his four blocks significantly altering the opponent’s scoring opportunities in the paint. His defensive impact and scoring efficiency made him a formidable force on the court.

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Colben Landrew of UConn notched 12 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, two steals, and a turnover, shooting 4-of-8 from the field and 0-of-2 from deep against Arizona. Landrew was perfect from the free-throw line with 4-of-4 shooting, showing reliability in his offensive contributions. His double-double performance provided a strong foundation for the Huskies’ offensive efforts in the match.

Dylan Mingo of Baylor recorded 13 points, three assists, two rebounds, two steals, and three turnovers while shooting 5-of-7 from the field and 0-of-1 from deep. Mingo was efficient from the line with 3-of-4 shooting in a win against Jackson State. His all-around game contributed significantly to the Bears’ success in the contest, highlighting his versatility as a forward.

Joseph Tugler of Houston finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, three steals, and a turnover while shooting 4-of-10 from the field and 0-of-1 from 3-point range. Tugler was perfect from the free-throw line with 4-of-4 shooting, showing reliability in high-pressure moments. His defensive contributions, including the three steals, disrupted the Florida’s rhythm throughout the game, proving essential in securing the victory for the Cougars.

The performances detailed above highlight the increasing parity and talent density in collegiate basketball, with prospects like Koehler, Sandfort, and Davis demonstrating that individual excellence can directly translate to team victories. The statistical efficiency seen in these games, particularly from three-point range and the free-throw line, underscores the modern emphasis on high-value scoring. Players who can contribute across multiple statistical categories, such as Koehler and Krivas, are becoming increasingly important in high-stakes tournament environments.

These games were part of a broader tournament schedule that included matches at venues like the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas. The Players Era Eight tournament provided a competitive platform for these athletes to showcase their skills against high-level opposition. The results from these matches will likely influence future seeding and player recognition within the collegiate basketball community and the 2027 NBA Draft landscape.

The data collected from these games offers a snapshot of the current state of the sport, with a focus on versatility and efficiency. Coaches and scouts are closely monitoring players who can contribute across multiple statistical categories, recognizing that the ability to impact the game on both ends of the floor is crucial. This multifaceted approach to the game is becoming increasingly important in high-stakes tournament environments and professional scouting evaluations.

As the season progresses, these standout performances will serve as benchmarks for future games. The ability of players like Haugh, Holt, and Falslev to maintain consistent statistical output while shooting efficiently will be crucial for their teams’ success. The ongoing narrative of college basketball is defined by these individual achievements, which collectively drive the excitement and competitiveness of the sport, setting the stage for the next phase of the collegiate and professional basketball seasons.