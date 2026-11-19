No. 8 Houston beat No. 1 Florida 86-76 for its first win over a top-ranked team since 1978, while No. 12 Arizona upset No. 3 UConn and TCU's Jadyn Wooten posted a triple-double.

No. 8 Houston took down No. 1 Florida 86-76 on Wednesday, handing the Gators their first loss and marking the Cougars' first win over a No. 1-ranked team since 1978.

Houston previously beat Arkansas 84-75 that year. With the upset, all three top-ranked men's teams have lost this week, and four of the top five have fallen. Florida led 40-37 at halftime, but Houston erupted for 49 points in the second half. Senior guard Dedan Thomas Jr. scored a game-high 30 points on 10-for-17 shooting and made all eight free throws, including 13 points after halftime.

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It was Houston's first win against a ranked opponent this season. Houston pulled off the win despite junior guard Boogie Fland playing 29 minutes. Fland had exited Florida's game on Tuesday after eight minutes due to aggravating a shoulder injury, and Houston held him to four points before he fouled out with 3:10 left. No. 4 Virginia, now 6-0, beat Old Dominion to avoid the wave of upsets.

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Kharchenkov Leads Arizona Over UConn

No. 12 Arizona upset No. 3 UConn 85-79 behind a standout performance from forward Ivan Kharchenkov. The 6-foot-7 sophomore led the Wildcats with 20 points on 7-for-12 shooting, five rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 39 minutes. Arizona leaned heavily on its starters, giving all but 19 minutes to the first unit. Kharchenkov is in his second collegiate season but has played high-level basketball longer, having spent two years in the EuroLeague with Bayern.

He averaged 10.4 points as a freshman without excelling in any one stat. Through five games this season, he is averaging 22.6 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.8 steals, with shot attempts jumping from 7.8 to 14.4 per game. Arizona needed to replace Brayden Burries' production after he left for the NBA, and Kharchenkov has filled that void so far.

His steal against UConn led to a Caleb Holt fast-break dunk, and he also spun and found Holt for an easy slam to extend Arizona's lead. TCU's Jadyn Wooten produced a triple-double against UT Arlington, finishing with 18 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds in 33 minutes as the No. 15 Horned Frogs blew out the Mavericks 96-48.

Wooten Records Triple-Double

The junior guard and Oklahoma State transfer recorded the first triple-double of her career and her first game with at least 10 rebounds. It was also the second-most assists she has logged in a game. Wooten shot just 5-for-13 from the field, but made all eight free throws and contributed elsewhere. She channeled former Horned Frogs star Olivia Miles in the performance.

La Salle senior guard Kam Burton set a program record with 11 3-pointers against Coppin State in an 88-61 win. The SFA transfer had never attempted more than 11 3-pointers in a game before this month, and he broke the previous record of nine before adding two more. Burton finished with a career-high 36 points, leading all Division I scorers. He had never scored more than 20 points in a game before Wednesday.

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West Florida sophomore Janai Jordan led all Division I women's players with 34 points in a 71-58 win over Spring Hill. Jordan is in her first season of Division I basketball after West Florida played in Division II during her freshman campaign. Spring Hill is a Division II opponent, but UWF is 3-3 and has mixed in D-I competition to prepare for Atlantic Sun conference play.

Hidalgo Sets ACC Record

The Argonauts will need more games like this from Jordan to make noise in the conference. Notre Dame senior guard Hannah Hidalgo continued her relentless start to the season with a game-high 31 points in a 95-47 win over Southern. She shot 7-for-13 and went to the free-throw line 18 times, making 16, which gave her the ACC's all-time career record for free throws. She also had four rebounds, four assists and seven steals.

Hidalgo's 31 points raised her Division I-leading average to 28.8 points per game, and she also leads the ACC in steals at 5.2 per game. Less than a week ago, she became the first college basketball player, men's or women's, to record 2,500 points, 500 rebounds, 500 assists and 500 steals in a career.

USC's JuJu Watkins may be the favorite to go first overall in the 2027 WNBA Draft, but Hidalgo's performances will make both the national Player of the Year Award and No. 1 draft pick discussions lively.