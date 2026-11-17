No. 7 UCLA crushed Long Beach State 105-66 behind Eric Dailey Jr.'s career-high matching 25 points, while Kentucky, Quinnipiac, Texas Southern and Michigan also featured standout individual performances Monday.

No. 7 UCLA continued its dominant start to the season with a 105-66 win over Long Beach State on Monday, the Bruins third straight game scoring at least 100 points.

UCLA opened the year with a ranked upset win against Arizona and has not slowed down since. Senior forward Eric Dailey Jr. matched a career high with 25 points in the victory. Dailey started fast with a three-pointer to make it 7-2 just over three minutes in, and UCLA never looked back. He is shooting 53.2% this season after shooting under 49% in 2025-2026.

Also read UCLA Unlocked: What critics don't understand about UCLA football

Eric Dailey Jr. Sets Career Highs

His scoring average has jumped from 11.6 to 15.5 points per game. Dailey is also averaging career bests in rebounds at 7.0, assists at 2.8, blocks at 0.5 and steals at 1.5. UCLA is only four games into the season, but the start has been a great one for both Dailey and the Bruins. If Dailey keeps this up, it will be easier for UCLA to do the same.

Advertisement

Kentucky bounced back from a shaky stretch with an 88-59 win over Grambling State on Monday. The Wildcats had been dropped from the latest Associated Press top 25 after escaping Northern Arizona, a game they won more because the Lumberjacks missed free throws than because Kentucky earned it. Seven-foot sophomore Malachi Moreno led the way against Grambling State. Moreno scored 22 points and pulled down 12 rebounds, including six offensive and six defensive boards.

Malachi Moreno Leads Kentucky

He also added one assist, four steals and three blocks. His 22 points, 12 rebounds and four steals all led all players, and his three blocks tied for the game high. Moreno has made a huge jump early this season even as Kentucky has struggled as a team. His rebounds are up from 6.3 to 9.0 per game, his points from 7.8 to 14.2, his assists from 1.8 to 3.2, and his shooting percentage from 58.2% to 66.7%.

Kentucky still has issues, but more performances like this from Moreno will change the Wildcats fortunes. Quinnipiac women's team got back to .500 with a 59-53 non-conference win over Yale on Monday. The Bobcats were on the bubble last year after winning the regular-season conference title but losing to Fairfield in the Metro conference championship game. Tricia Fabbri retired at the end of the year, and Roman Owen took over a roster with just three returning players.

Lilly Thomas, a sophomore center new to the roster, led Quinnipiac with 22 points on 11-for-14 shooting. She also grabbed eight rebounds and blocked two shots. Her 78% shooting was huge considering Quinnipiac shot just 42% as a team even with her performance included. This is a transitional season for the Bobcats and the conference, as it is the last year Fairfield will be in the Metro before moving to the Coastal Athletic Association in 2027.

Advertisement

Karris Bilal Scores 36 Points

Texas Southern lost to UC San Diego 97-92, but Karris Bilal made it close with 36 points. The sophomore guard also grabbed eight rebounds and dished out three assists in 39 minutes. His 36 points led all Division I men's players on Monday and were one of just two 30-point games across the league. Texas A&M beat Lamar 61-40, and senior guard Kailyn Gilbert scored 32 of the Aggies 61 points, more than half of her team's total.

Gilbert added four rebounds, two assists and three steals while turning the ball over just once. She shot 12-for-22 overall, 3-for-5 from three-point range and 5-for-5 from the free-throw line. The rest of the Aggies combined for 29 points and shot 43% even with her efficient night included. Michigan looked terrifying in a 101-30 win over Central Michigan.

The Wolverines shot 52% as a team and 38% from three-point range, showing better shot selection than a season ago. Michigan also dominated on the boards, outrebounding Central Michigan 54 to 23, and forced 28 turnovers while scoring 41 points off those miscues. Central Michigan shot just 21% overall, made 12 field goals and went 4-for-29 on threes.