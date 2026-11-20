Paul McNeil scored 33 points with nine 3-pointers as NC State beat Murray State 93-83 in the Baha Mar Hoops semifinal, while Katie Fiso, Rashad King and Timea Gardiner also posted big scoring nights and Maine improved to 4-1 without its three top scorers.

Paul McNeil delivered one of the best games of his college career Thursday. The 6-foot-6 junior guard scored 33 points with eight assists, five rebounds, two steals, one block and just one turnover and one foul for NC State.

McNeil Leads NC State Past Murray State

The Wolfpack beat undefeated Murray State 93-83 in the Baha Mar Hoops Thanksgiving tournament semifinal. McNeil's nine 3-pointers are the most by any player in Baha Mar Hoops Thanksgiving tournament play. They are also the second-most he has made in any game. Last December, he hit 11 3-pointers and scored 47 points in his career-best performance.

Also read Wisconsin Badgers Travel to Bahamas for Baha Mar Championship Opener Against Seton Hall

NC State will now face Seton Hall in the Baha Mar Hoops championship game. Another big showing from McNeil could be what the Wolfpack needs to beat the Pirates. Oregon won its fourth straight game Thursday, powered by junior guard Katie Fiso. She scored 27 points with eight assists, six rebounds and one steal against Fairfield.

The Ducks won 96-75, a strong result against a team that has appeared in three straight NCAA Tournaments and four of the last five. Fiso was a key contributor for the 2025-26 Ducks, but her game has taken a step forward through seven games this season. She is averaging 22.1 points per game, up from 15.5, and has added nearly 2.5 rebounds to her average.

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Despite taking nearly four more attempts per game, her shooting percentage has climbed to 56 percent. Fiso leads Division I in Points Produced, points, field goals and 2-pointers, and leads the Big Ten in defensive rebounds. If she keeps playing at a star level, Oregon could have the extra gear it was missing last season. In men's action, fifth-year guard and LSU transfer Rashad King had the second 30-point game of his career and his first for Northeastern on Thursday.

His 38 points led Division I, but they were not enough for the Huskies in an 84-78 loss to Butler. King did not get enough help. Two other starters reached double-digit scoring with 13 and 10 points, but the bench added just nine points. Butler did not shoot as well from the free throw line, 66 percent against 88 percent, but scored six more points on free throws and made three more 3-pointers.

Gardiner Shines in Return for UCLA

UCLA's Timea Gardiner missed the Bruins' championship season because of a knee injury, but she is back now when the roster needs veteran support. Gardiner led all Division I women with 29 points Thursday against Cal Poly and made a program-record nine 3-pointers on 75 percent shooting. She did not attempt a shot inside the arc but made both free throw attempts. She also grabbed two rebounds, had one assist and blocked one shot.

Gardiner was not a starter in 2024-2025 and averaged 18.3 minutes, 7.6 points and 3.4 rebounds per game. She has started each of UCLA's five games this season, with career highs in field goal attempts, shooting percentage and 3-point percentage, bringing her average to 14.2 points per game. Maine lost its three leading scorers to graduation, but the roster changed even more than that.

One departed player was forward Adrianna Smith, who led all Division I women in usage rate at 39 percent last season. She was a Becky Hammon award finalist for the top mid-major player and earned America East Conference Player of the Year honors. Smith led the conference in scoring at 22.8 points, rebounds at 10.7 and assists at 4.7. She was the first men's or women's player in America East history to lead the league in all three categories.

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She was also just the second-ever women's player in the NCAA to reach 700 points, 300 rebounds and 150 assists in a single season. The other was UConn legend Maya Moore. Smith was a tremendous player, and the entire offense revolved around her. With Smith gone, along with guards Asta Blauenfeldt and Sarah Talon, Maine lost its three top scorers and leaders in minutes.

Maine Builds Team Approach After Smith Departure

The heavy Smith usage has been replaced by a more team-wide approach, and it is paying off. After defeating VCU in overtime Thursday, the Black Bears are 4-1. They are led by junior guard Maddie Fitzpatrick, who redshirted as a freshman and played just nine minutes per game in 2025-2026. Fitzpatrick is averaging 17.4 points per game and leads the America East in rebounds with 10.8 per game, plus five assists per game.

She did not come out of nowhere. She attended Cheverus High School in Portland, where she was twice named Maine Gatorade Player of the Year and led Cheverus to two state championships and a regional final appearance. She averaged 23 points, 11.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 4.9 steals per game her senior season, when Cheverus went undefeated and won the title.

Fitzpatrick is joined by returning senior center Lizzy Gruber, who is averaging 11.8 points and 9.2 rebounds, senior forward Kaliyah Sain, who scored a game-high 29 points against VCU on Thursday, and sophomore guard Lala Woods. Woods has managed 15 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game through five contests. Maine's only loss so far was a 79-72 defeat against a legit-looking Oregon team.

Houston Wins Players Era 8 Tournament

It will take time to know if the Black Bears are actually better than they were with one of the best mid-major players in the country, but it looks like a possibility. No. 8 Houston downed No. 11 Kansas in the Players Era 8 final, 92-83. The Jayhawks made a game of it in the second half by outscoring the Cougars 49-38, but they could not overcome a 20-point gap.

Houston had an excellent tournament, defeating Rutgers, No. 1 Florida and Kansas in three games in three days. With No. 2 Michigan State and No. 3 UConn also losing this week, Houston is sure to see a jump in the rankings.