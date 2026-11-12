College basketball arena sits nearly empty for an actual Division 1 game in jarring scene

A viral clip of Fresno State's home game against Georgia State showed a nearly empty arena at tipoff, sparking a massive social media reaction.

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In your building, Indiana versus my alma mater, Syracuse. Empty. Empty. An embarrassment to the once legendary Indiana basketball program.

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And may coach Knight rest in peace and may Isiah Thomas rest in peace. I know he's alive. How do you not sell out Indiana vs. Syracuse? It looks like a WNBA game.

"The Fresno State men's basketball team is currently 2-1, and coming off an overtime win at home over Georgia State. Why Georgia State was playing an actual game all the way out west is beyond me, but that's neither here nor there. Goodness gracious. That's just a jarring visual, isn't it?

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I know I write these stories a lot, but this one hit especially hard. There was ARKANSAS CAMPUS RESEMBLES A GHOST TOWN AS NO ONE SHOWS UP TO WATCH RAZORBACKS GET BEATEN DOWN BY GEORGIA Fresno State Bulldogs guard Leo Colimerio makes a layup in front of Utah State Aggies guard Josh Uduje in the second half at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, Calif. , on Feb. 27, 2024. Look at that"crowd" for the opening tip.

This was a Division I matchup, by the way. I realize Fresno State isn't a basketball powerhouse — the Bulldogs last made the tournament in 2016 — but still. Georgia State is no slouch, either, having made the tournament four times over the past 12 years.

Bastien Rieber No. 21 of the Fresno State Bulldogs drives against Uriah Tenette No. 4 of the New Mexico Lobos during the first half of a game at The Pit on Jan. 21, 2026, in Albuquerque, N.M. And by the way, I'm not totally crushing the fans and students here for not spending their Tuesday night at an early November game between Fresno State and Georgia State. It's certainly not a choice I would make.

There are approximately 2,000 things I'd rather do. Maybe more. But, the optics of the whole thing weren't great. That above clip went mega-viral on social media ... for obvious reasons:THE CRAIG CARTON SHOW–UNFILTERED, UNAPOLOGETIC AND UNMISSABLE.

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DOWNLOAD HIS DAILY PODCAST NOW! Now, fair is fair, and I have to give credit to Fresno State players here. They could've whined and sulked and complained about the 14 people in attendance. That would've been completely understandable, and relatable.

Fresno State Bulldogs guard Jalen Weaver dribbles past Utah State Aggies forward Great Osobor in the second half at the Save Mart Center on Feb. 27, 2024, in Fresno, Calif.

"We know what we have to do, and we know the fan base will be there to support us and back us up when we start stacking the points," he said.