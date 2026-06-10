College Athletes Sue to Overturn House Settlement's NIL Restrictions

A class-action lawsuit led by athletes from USC and Stanford challenges the House v. NCAA settlement's NIL clearinghouse and earnings caps, arguing they violate state laws in California and 16 other states that prohibit compensation restrictions.

A new class-action lawsuit has been filed in the Northern District of California Court challenging key provisions of the landmark House v. NCAA settlement. The plaintiffs argue that the settlement's restrictions on athlete compensation directly conflict with state laws in California and sixteen other states that prohibit limits on Name, Image, and Likeness ( NIL ) earnings.

At the center of the legal challenge are two prominent college athletes: USC freshman linebacker Talanoa Ili and Stanford quarterback Charlie Mirer, who serve as the lead plaintiffs. They contend that the settlement, which established a two-tiered payment system involving revenue sharing and NIL compensation, has unlawfully curtailed their ability to maximize earnings. A central point of contention is the creation of the College Sports Commission and its NIL Go clearinghouse.

This body was designed to vet all NIL deals above $2,500 to ensure they represent fair market value and are not impermissible pay-for-play arrangements. The lawsuit alleges that this system, combined with proposed caps on revenue-sharing payments and a ban on compensation from athletic boosters and school-associated collectives, constitutes an illegal restraint of trade in states with pro-athlete legislation.

The complaint claims these actions suppress athlete compensation below the levels mandated by state laws like California's Fair Pay to Play Act of 2019. Specific harms are detailed for each plaintiff. Talanoa Ili asserts that he received a substantial multi-year NIL offer from USC's House of Victory collective in 2024, which influenced his college commitment.

That offer was subsequently rescinded following the finalization of the House settlement, presumably due to concerns that it would not pass muster under the new NIL Go vetting process. Charlie Mirer, son of former NFL quarterback Rick Mirer, claims he has been denied any NIL collective compensation from Stanford since 2024 because of the settlement's constraints. The lawsuit seeks a jury trial and requests treble damages, meaning three times any proven financial harm.

It also demands a permanent injunction to prevent the enforcement of earnings restrictions in the seventeen states where such limits are illegal. The defendants named in the suit include NCAA President Charlie Baker, the College Sports Commission, and the commissioners of all Power Four conferences (ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, SEC), who are accused of conspiring to limit athlete earnings. This legal action faces significant hurdles.

A cornerstone of the House settlement was the agreement by class counsel to release all future antitrust claims on behalf of the college athlete class. This release could potentially bar the current lawsuit.

Furthermore, the settlement has already been provisionally approved by a federal judge, though final approval is still pending. The case highlights the ongoing conflict between a national antitrust settlement and a patchwork of state NIL laws. California lawmakers, including state Senators Nancy Skinner and Steven Bradford, had previously warned that state law should override any settlement terms that limit compensation.

Their 2019 law was the first in the nation to explicitly forbid schools from restricting NIL earnings, a model adopted by many other states. The plaintiffs argue the defendants' actions violate these state statutes by artificially depressing the market for athletes' NIL rights. The College Sports Commission's NIL Go system is already under fire.

Reports indicate that over $125 million in promised NIL deals were either under review or outright rejected by the clearinghouse, causing financial uncertainty for athletes and collectives alike. Critics view the system as overly restrictive and bureaucratic, potentially harming the very athletes it purports to protect by creating barriers to legitimate deals. This lawsuit represents the latest major front in the legal battle over the future of college sports.

It pits the athletes' right to earn unrestricted compensation under state law against the NCAA's and conferences' desire for a standardized, national framework to control costs and maintain competitive balance. The outcome could dramatically reshape the NIL landscape, potentially opening the door for unfettered booster payments in dozens of states if the plaintiffs prevail. The case also tests the limits of antitrust class action settlements, particularly the enforceability of claims releases for future conduct.

With final approval of the House settlement still pending, the court will have to navigate these complex, overlapping legal doctrines. The ultimate resolution will have profound implications for how college athletes are compensated and the degree of control institutions and governing bodies retain over their earning potential





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House Settlement NCAA NIL Antitrust Class Action Talanoa Ili Charlie Mirer College Sports Commission NIL Go Fair Pay To Play Act Revenue Sharing Treble Damages Power Four

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