Colleen Hoover Adaptation Reminders of Him Becomes Global Streaming Hit on HBO Max

Colleen Hoover's film adaptation Reminders of Him ranks third worldwide on HBO Max, outpacing major franchises, while the next hit Verity prepares for its upcoming digital release.

Colleen Hoover adaptations have achieved significant success in theaters and on streaming platforms, with another movie based on her novels recently becoming a streaming hit internationally. The author's extensive list of novels includes major releases, and multiple adaptations of her work have become hits throughout the 2020s. The first movie based on a book written by Hoover was It Ends with Us, which grossed a substantial $351.4 million by the end of its theatrical run despite behind-the-scenes conflicts involving Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.

Reminders of Him Ranking on HBO Max

Reminders of Him is currently the third most popular movie on HBO Max's Top 10 Movies list worldwide, according to data from FlixPatrol. The emotional romantic movie has found a second life as a streaming hit in several countries months after its theatrical release in the United States on March 13. While the film is not available to stream on HBO Max in the United States, where it can be found on Peacock, it is trending globally on the HBO Max platform.

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Reminders of Him is trending on HBO Max in 19 countries and is the streamer's number two movie in nations such as Argentina, Chile, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Peru, and Venezuela. The Colleen Hoover adaptation is only surpassed on HBO Max's global charts by the first entry in one of the biggest movie franchises of all time, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, and the Swedish horror movie Feed, which holds the number one spot. Worldwide, the 2026 romance has surpassed high-profile releases including the horror Evil Dead Burn and dystopian sci-fi entries The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes and The Hunger Games.

Box Office and Cast Details

The 2026 romance starring Maika Monroe, Tyriq Withers, and Rudy Pankow grossed $89.3 million during its theatrical run. Directed by Vanessa Caswill, the film was written by Lauren Levine and Colleen Hoover, with Gina Matthews, Colleen Hoover, and Lauren Levine serving as producers. The movie carries a PG-13 rating, has a runtime of 114 minutes, and was initially released in theaters on March 5, 2026. Its strong box office performance paved the way for its impressive showing on digital streaming platforms.

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Upcoming Verity Streaming Release

Hoover has another streaming hit on the horizon with Verity, an R-rated psychological thriller that also serves as a major adaptation of her work. Starring Dakota Johnson, Anne Hathaway, and Josh Hartnett, Verity was released on October 2 and has amassed $172.4 million worldwide in just over a month. The film has also become an instant sensation on digital platforms, climbing VOD charts in the US after its October 27 release on the format.

Based on these strong results, Verity is expected to become another Colleen Hoover novel adaptation to achieve significant success on streaming services. The film is anticipated to arrive on Prime Video between one and a half months and three months after its release, following a timeline similar to other Amazon MGM Studios films. This suggests a potential streaming release window ranging from late November to January, building on the global success of Reminders of Him.

Hoover Film Adaptation Timeline

The film Reminders of Him was not the only Colleen Hoover adaptation released in theaters in 2026. Prior to Verity's theatrical success, Regretting You became a movie in 2025, bringing together a solid cast that featured names like Mckenna Grace, Mason Thames, Dave Franco, Allison Williams, Scott Eastwood, and Willa Fitzgerald. This steady stream of adaptations has solidified Hoover's presence in the film industry.

The trajectory of these films shows a clear pattern of theatrical success followed by strong streaming performance. With Reminders of Him dominating international charts and Verity poised for a digital debut, Colleen Hoover adaptations continue to drive viewership across multiple platforms. The international reach of these films, particularly in Latin American and Caribbean markets, highlights the global appeal of her storytelling and the effectiveness of the streaming distribution strategy.