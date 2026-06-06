Collateral is a Crime Thriller Classic Streaming for Free on Pluto

Michael Mann's crime thriller Collateral is a gripping and intense film that combines the beauty of Los Angeles with the darkness of nighttime. The film follows Max, a cab driver whose night takes a terrifying turn when he picks up Vincent, a contract killer. With its talented cast, stunning cinematography, and gripping storyline, Collateral is a must-watch for fans of crime thrillers and action movies.

Michael Mann 's crime thriller Collateral is a wild ride that combines the beauty of Los Angeles with the darkness of nighttime. The film follows Max, a cab driver whose night takes a terrifying turn when he picks up Vincent, a contract killer.

The cast includes Tom Cruise as Vincent, Jamie Foxx as Max Durocher, Jada Pinkett Smith as Annie Farrell, Mark Ruffalo as Detective Fanning, Peter Berg as Richard Weidner, Javier Bardem as Felix Reyes-Torrena, Bruce McGill as Frank Pedrosa, and Jason Statham as Frank Martin. Collateral was a huge success, grossing $101 million domestically and $220.2 million worldwide against a reported $65 million budget. Critics praised Mann's direction, digital cameras, and sound, as well as Cruise's villainous turn as Vincent.

The film earned two Oscar nominations, including Best Supporting Actor for Foxx and Best Film Editing. Collateral is now streaming for free on Pluto this month, allowing viewers to experience the film's intense action and suspense without spending a dime. With its talented cast, stunning cinematography, and gripping storyline, Collateral is a must-watch for fans of crime thrillers and action movies.

The film's themes of violence, morality, and the consequences of one's actions are thought-provoking and timely, making it a compelling watch for audiences of all ages. As a crime thriller, Collateral delivers on its promise of intense action and suspense, with a cast of complex characters and a gripping storyline that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats. With its blend of style and substance, Collateral is a true classic of the crime thriller genre.

The film's use of digital cameras and ear-pounding sound creates a visceral and immersive experience for viewers, drawing them into the world of the film and making them feel like they are right there with the characters. The film's themes of violence and morality are timely and thought-provoking, making it a compelling watch for audiences of all ages.

As a crime thriller, Collateral delivers on its promise of intense action and suspense, with a cast of complex characters and a gripping storyline that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats. With its blend of style and substance, Collateral is a true classic of the crime thriller genre.

The film's use of digital cameras and ear-pounding sound creates a visceral and immersive experience for viewers, drawing them into the world of the film and making them feel like they are right there with the characters. The film's themes of violence and morality are timely and thought-provoking, making it a compelling watch for audiences of all ages.

As a crime thriller, Collateral delivers on its promise of intense action and suspense, with a cast of complex characters and a gripping storyline that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats. With its blend of style and substance, Collateral is a true classic of the crime thriller genre.

The film's use of digital cameras and ear-pounding sound creates a visceral and immersive experience for viewers, drawing them into the world of the film and making them feel like they are right there with the characters. The film's themes of violence and morality are timely and thought-provoking, making it a compelling watch for audiences of all ages





Collider / 🏆 1. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Collateral Michael Mann Crime Thriller Los Angeles Tom Cruise Jamie Foxx Jada Pinkett Smith Mark Ruffalo Peter Berg Javier Bardem Bruce Mcgill Jason Statham

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Apple TV+ Reveals Poster and Premiere Date for Anya Taylor-Joy's Crime Thriller LuckyApple TV+ has released the official poster and trailer for Lucky, a new crime thriller series starring Anya Taylor-Joy. The show, based on Marissa Stapley's bestselling novel, follows a woman pursued by the FBI and a crime boss. It premieres on July 15, 2024, with the first two episodes, and new episodes will stream weekly until August 19. The series features a star-studded cast including Annette Bening, Timothy Olyphant, and Drew Starkey, and is created by Jonathan Tropper.

Read more »

Top 3 Hulu Movie Picks for June: Action Classic, Stylish Drama, New Horror ThrillerExplore three standout movies now streaming on Hulu: the explosive 1997 action film Con Air, Sofia Coppola's distinctive 2006 period piece Marie Antoinette, and the 2026 survival horror Send Help. This selection covers multiple genres and decades, highlighting Hulu's diverse catalog.

Read more »

Apple TV's 'Sugar' Is the Perfect Crime Thriller for True Detective FansSugar is an eight-part neo-noir detective series on Apple TV starring Colin Farrell as private investigator John Sugar. The stylized mystery set in Los Angeles follows Sugar's search for a missing Hollywood mogul's granddaughter, blending Hollywood energy with hard-boiled thriller elements. With strong reviews (81% on Rotten Tomatoes) and a second season premiering June 19, 2026, it's an ideal weekend binge for fans of HBO's True Detective.

Read more »

Cop Land: James Mangold's 1997 Crime Thriller Set for TV Series Adaptation on Paramount+James Mangold's critically acclaimed 1997 crime thriller, Cop Land, is being adapted into a TV series for Paramount+. Mangold, who wrote and directed the original film, will return to produce, co-write, and direct the series. Sylvester Stallone, who starred in the original, is not yet attached to the project. The series promises to expand upon the themes of corruption and moral struggle from the original film.

Read more »