Collagen Production - Endolift Laser Treatment

A personal testimonial of a woman who sought endolift laser treatment for sagging skin and achieved noticeable results six weeks later. The treatment involved targeted collagen production in deeper skin layers to tighten the superficial ones, with instant results and long-term improvement. The author underwent a 'full hour consultation' to prepare for the procedure and had the wire passed through her skin for a 'slightly uncomfortable' sensation.

It's a tired cliche that women in mid-life wake up one day and think 'what happened to my face?

' But I did six months ago. While I'd never claim the facial definition of, say, preternaturally sculpted Christy Turlington, it wasn't something I fretted about until my skin suddenly started to sag, with droopy cheeks that hung low and heavy, like I was storing nuts in there for winter. My beauty editor job means I'm lucky enough to interview, learn from, and occasionally have treatments with the A-list of British aesthetic doctors.

In the past, I've had small amounts of injectable filler in my temples and high on the cheekbones, not to add volume but for the gentle lift it gives to the lower parts of the face, keeping shape and definition in check. I've also tried EmFace, which combines radiofrequency and microcurrent. The latter makes cheek muscles contract like you're working them out at the gym, strengthening underlying facial structure to help shore up skin.

But also like the gym, if you don't use it, you lose it when treatments stop. Now in my early 50s, I need more intensive intervention. Enter Endolift, a laser procedure that ramps up collagen production in skin's deeper layers and tightens the more superficial ones. But unlike other heat-based treatments, this laser works from the inside.

Let me explain without sounding like a science lesson. Rather than sending a beam of energy into skin from the surface, Endolift works by inserting a wire fibre as fine as human hair into the deep tissues where energy converts to heat and creates a controlled amount of damage. This damage tells cells to repair themselves by producing more of the firming, tightening collagen and elastin that naturally deplete as we age.

And while this works over months, Endolift gives instant results too as older collagen fibres contract, making skin a touch tighter by the time you leave. It's not permanent like a lower face lift, but nor does it come with as hefty a price tag, the downtime or 'you've had work done' comments.

Dr Priya Verma, who has performed Endolift more than a thousand times in the past five years, is the only person I trust to perform Endolift on me. A few weeks before the procedure, I had a full-hour consultation, the most in-depth I've ever had. On the day, my skin was marked to show the areas that needed more or less heat and to avoid.

The local anaesthetic was injected through a cannula, spreading out where the wire fibre would work its magic. It stung a lot. A stressball was handed to me for comfort. Having the wire passed through my numbed skin felt odd but not painful.

Dr Verma started on my left cheek, reusing the anaesthetic's entry point, and I felt a warm sensation as the wire moved around. There was a fizzy noise as the heat reacted to water and fat. It was vaguely uncomfortable in some spots but Dr Verma's voice was calming as she explained what she was doing and offered more aesthetic if needed.

After treating that cheek, it was noticeably less saggy and this lift meant there was more definition to my jawline. Six weeks later, although full results can take three to six months to show, my skin felt more taut with better 'bounce' when I pressed it. Five areas were tackled - both cheeks, sides of the neck, and under the chin - in 45 minutes. Lymphatic drainage massage was performed to help with swelling, flushing out anaesthetic and excess water.

The massage was deeply relaxing but I tried to take note of the movements for a month at home to speed recovery. I left the clinic in two hours and my skin wasn't red, bleeding, or bruised. There was swelling that might only I could see and by bedtime, I could definitely see less chipmunk cheeks.

Tiny marks where the cannula was inserted disappeared next day and faint, angular lines beneath the surface where the heat went to work tightened my skin. I was warned that significant swelling might occur for up to a week, so I prepared to be at my fattest and puffed-up comfort.





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