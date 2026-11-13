Colin Simmons Will Be a Major Problem for LSU

LSU will have to be on its A game if it wants to limit Colin Simmons.

Oct 10, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns edge Colin Simmons sets in position during the game between the Sooners and the Longhorns at Cotton Bowl.

Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectedge rusher Colin Simmons Saturday night. Simmon's matchup against LSU's tackles could decide whether the Tigers’ offense finds a rhythm Despite missing two games with a high ankle sprain and only playing 18 snaps against Missouri last week, Simmons leads the SEC in sacks.

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Seaton and sophomore Weston Davis are LSU's starting tackles who will be tasked with eliminating “one of the premier players at any position in college football," as Kiffin described him. Oct 10, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns edge Colin Simmons celebrates after he tackles Oklahoma Sooners running back Lloyd Avant during the game between the Sooners and the Longhorns at Cotton Bowl.

Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectHis 22.5 percent pressure rate ranks among the top three nationally, amd he's effective, with Pro Football Focus giving him a 90.5 pass-rush grade through four games, fifth among Power Four edge defenders. He's had a historic season, leading the SEC in sacks, and also posting a six-sack game against Tennessee.

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Pro Football Network ranks him the third overall prospect in the 2027 NFL draft class and first among edge rushers, while draft expert Mel Kiper ranks him fifth. Sep 19, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; LSU Tigers tight end Zach Grace and offensive tackle Weston Davis line up during the fourth quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectNo purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+.

Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. Seaton is a 6-foot-5, 307-pound junior who transferred from Colorado.

PFN ranks him sixth overall and first among tackles, while Kiper has him 14th. PFF graded his 2025 pass blocking on pass sets at 84.8, third nationally. This season he has a 75.1 pass-blocking grade, with one sack and 11 hurries allowed, according to PFF data. On the other side, Davis started 10 games at right guard last season before the new staff moved him to tackle.

His pass-blocking grade is 61.4, with two sacks and 14 hurries allowed. Davis is listed as probable for this week, and is expected to start should he continue to trend in the right direction. Sep 19, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; LSU Tigers offensive tackle Jordan Seaton blocks Mississippi Rebels defensive end Kam Franklin during the second quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

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Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Simmons most often taken snaps on the right side of the line, directly opposite Seaton at left tackle. Texas could move him around this week to create a mismatch, which would put Davis in the spotlight.

“Throw quick, throw screens, run the ball well,” Kiffin said when he was asked about handling Texas’ pass rush. On extended dropbacks he averaged 6.7 yards, threw an interception and was sacked three times. Keeping extra blockers in to chip Simmons would leave fewer receivers in routes. LSU needs to expect a lot of plays to come from Simmons this weekend, and it has to gameplan around him to keep the run game efficeient and Leavitt clean.

Ross Abboud is a junior at LSU studying mass communication. Before joining LSU Tigers on SI, Abboud was the Deputy Sports Editor at The Reveille, in addition to covering recruiting and gymnastics at TigerBait.com. Outside of sports and writing, Abboud is a member of LSU’s Tiger Band, works at local high school teaching drumlines.