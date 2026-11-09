Saturday Night Live Faces Bipartisan Backlash for El-Sayed Joke and Musk Roast

Saturday Night Live cast member Colin Jost drew criticism from liberal viewers for remarks regarding Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed, while conservatives attacked jokes about Elon Musk's family. The show faced dual-sided outrage following the recent midterms.

Saturday Night Live is facing intense backlash from both liberal and conservative audiences following two controversial segments from its recent broadcast, highlighting the show's precarious position in a deeply divided political landscape. The criticisms focus on jokes made by cast member Colin Jost regarding Abdul El-Sayed and a sketch involving Elon Musk, reflecting the heightened sensitivities surrounding political satire.

The controversy began during the Weekend Update segment, where Jost introduced El-Sayed, noting he was the first Muslim elected to the US Senate. Jost then added, 'Well, first openly Muslim,' while a picture of former President Barack Obama appeared on screen. This comment was widely interpreted as a reference to long-debunked conspiracy theories claiming Obama practices Islam.

Also read Michigan Sen.-elect Abdul El-Sayed Wikipedia Page Edited Ahead of Election

Audience members responded with loud cheers and applause, some of the loudest for any segment in recent memory. However, the joke appeared to fall flat with many viewers online, who viewed the remark as Islamophobic and racially insensitive despite the initial audience reaction.

Jost continued his monologue by discussing El-Sayed's potential political maneuvers, specifically the suggestion that he might replace Chuck Schumer as Senate majority leader. Jost joked, 'But if I had just gone through the campaign he did, I don't think my first move would be: Get rid of the Jewish guy.' This punchline drew sharp rebukes from users on social media platform X.

Critics argued that mocking El-Sayed, who has faced accusations of antisemitism due to his anti-Israel stance and past comments, was inappropriate regardless of intent. El-Sayed has previously denied accusations of antisemitism, clarifying that his opposition is directed at the Israeli government rather than Jewish people.

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The senator-elect issued an apology for earlier comments that caused offense, maintaining his stance on the distinction between government policy and religious identity. Despite these clarifications, the Jost remarks during Weekend Update continued to spark debate about the boundaries of acceptable political humor in mainstream media.

Users on X replied with outrage to the El-Sayed jokes, with some calling the quips Islamophobic and others calling Jost and Saturday Night Live Zionist. One user wrote, 'Boooo @ColinJost bad islamaphobic joke. Racist a**,' while another stated, 'Yikes, this is really bad, like already attacking Abdul even if it's a joke in this way is really vile.'

Simultaneously, the program faced condemnation from the conservative side of the political aisle for a sketch involving Elon Musk. Cast member Jeremy Culhane portrayed the billionaire tech mogul during a segment where Jost interviewed him about Grok, the artificial intelligence bot created by Musk's company xAI.

The sketch featured a robotic voice generating a vulgar roast of Musk, which included insults about his origins in South Africa and his relationship with his children. The AI voice in the sketch stated, 'Maybe if you have 100 more kids, one of them will talk to you.'

This content provoked a strong response from Katie Miller, wife of Stephen Miller, who recently took over as Chief of Staff in the Trump administration. Katie Miller posted on X, describing the sketch as a political hit job and a cheap shot against Elon Musk's children.

She defended her husband's colleague, asserting that Musk is a devoted father who prioritizes time with his family, and criticized the show for masquerading political attacks as comedy. Miller wrote, 'SNL is literally the antithesis of comedy and satire. It takes weak men to take cheap shots.'

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The response to Miller's tweet was mixed, though some users agreed with her in the replies. One person commented, 'Fact. It's just another democratic propaganda machine,' while another said, 'It's difficult to find any humor in today's comedy.'

The dual controversies underscore the difficulties Saturday Night Live faces in navigating the deeply divided political landscape. While liberal viewers felt the show crossed a line by leveraging conspiracy theories about Obama and mocking El-Sayed's identity, conservatives viewed the Musk segment as a biased attack by the democratic propaganda machine.

Katie Miller's comments resonated with some users who agreed that the show lacks genuine satire, while others dismissed her criticism as expected partisan outrage. The incident serves as a case study in how political satire is perceived differently across ideological lines.

For liberal audiences, jokes that touch on religious identity or amplify conspiracy theories are often viewed as harmful stereotypes rather than clever commentary. Conversely, conservative viewers frequently interpret attacks on prominent Republican allies or wealthy donors as evidence of institutional bias.

Saturday Night Live must now navigate these competing expectations as it continues to produce content in a highly scrutinized environment. As the political landscape evolves, the reactions to these segments highlight the growing sensitivity around topics of religion, race, and family dynamics in political discourse.

Whether the controversy leads to changes in the show's comedic approach remains unclear, but the immediate aftermath suggests that Colin Jost and the SNL team are under increased pressure to justify their editorial choices. The debate over the appropriateness of such jokes will likely persist as the new Congressional session begins.