Colin Grier Teases Romance Plot for Is It Just Us Series Finale

Colin Grier reveals he pitched an over-sexualized office romance for his character Ron in the NBC sitcom Is It Just Us, exploring the dynamics with co-star Wendi McLendon-Covey.

Colin Grier has confirmed that he personally pitched a bold and provocative storyline for the NBC medical sitcom Is It Just Us, aiming to introduce a highly sexualized office romance that defies traditional workplace norms. The 70-year-old actor shared these exclusive details with Us Weekly, describing the specific narrative arc he wanted to see unfold for his character, Ron, and his long-time colleague Joyce.

Over-Sexualized Office Romance Pitch

Grier explained that his concept involved a couple who had worked alongside each other for years, suddenly deciding to hook up and make their relationship known to everyone in the office. He noted that while audiences typically dislike such couples, the characters in question swore up and down about their love regardless of public opinion. The actor emphasized that despite their confidence, everyone knows the relationship is not going to last, yet the characters remain oblivious to this inevitability.

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Focus on Surgery and Recovery First

Before exploring romantic entanglements, the immediate priority for Ron remains his physical health and professional duties as an emergency department doctor. Grier stated that the biggest focus for his character at the start of the season is recovering from surgery, which complicates his ability to perform a job that already demands resilience from someone with a heart condition. This health crisis takes center stage, allowing the potential Joyce storyline to remain in the background while the character processes his own mortality and physical limitations.

Wendi McLendon-Covey and Joyce Dynamics

Grier expressed immense excitement about collaborating with Wendi McLendon-Covey, praising her intensity and commitment to the comedic process. He described Joyce as a firecracker who challenges Ron, noting that he is unsure if his character can fully handle her energetic personality. The actor appreciated the writers for providing emotional moments without relying on slapstick gags like rubber chickens, allowing for more grounded interactions between the two leads.

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Navigating Awkward Emotional Moments

The actor discussed how real-life relationships are often awkward and ill-fitting, contrasting them with the polished romance found in movies. He explained that his character often finds himself in compromised positions, such as spilling his guts while having accidents, which complicates the emotional reality of the show. Grier believes that carving out honest emotional moments is essential for comedy, as it mirrors the complicated nature of human connections.

Teasing Future Relationship Developments

When asked about the progression of the friendship between Ron and Joyce, Grier refused to reveal specific spoilers, citing the need to keep the surprise intact for viewers. He compared the character's current state to waking up after a night of heavy drinking, unsure of what he said or did the previous day. Grier hinted that Joyce remains a significant presence in Ron's life, leaving audiences to wait and see how their dynamic evolves in the upcoming episodes.