Colin Farrell Upcoming Projects: The Batman Part II Release Date And Sgt Rock Status

Colin Farrell's next major role as the Penguin in The Batman Part II is set for February 2028. Discover details on this DC sequel and his potential roles in Sgt Rock and Bad Bridgets.

Actor Colin Farrell is preparing for several high-profile roles across film and television, with confirmed projects like The Batman Part II scheduled for release in February 2028. He also remains attached to potential roles in the DC Universe film Sgt Rock and the Netflix historical drama Bad Bridgets, though those projects face production uncertainties. These upcoming appearances will expand upon the criminal underworld he has previously explored in Gotham City.

The Batman Part II Return Date

Colin Farrell will reprise his role as Oz Cobb, also known as the Penguin, in The Batman Part II, which is currently scheduled to hit theaters on February 18, 2028. The sequel reunites Farrell with director Matt Reeves and star Robert Pattinson, who portrays Bruce Wayne and his vigilantante alter ego. This new film follows the events of the HBO series The Penguin, where Farrell played an eight-episode arc depicting Oz Cobb's rise to power following the death of mob boss Carmine Falcone.

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The television series detailed how Oz manipulated rival gangs and built a drug empire, eventually securing a position at the top of Gotham's criminal hierarchy. He also expanded his influence by forming political connections, moving beyond the traditional street-level criminal operations previously seen in Batman narratives. Farrell has stated that only a few weeks separate the conclusion of the television series from the timeline of the upcoming movie, ensuring a direct narrative continuity.

Despite the significant buildup of his character in the series, Farrell has indicated that his involvement in the film will be limited. In June 2026, he noted that he had very little footage to record for the project, suggesting his screen time will be brief. The film's production resumed in October following a brief hiatus while Matt Reeves handled a family matter, with the February 2028 release date remaining firmly on the calendar.

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Sgt Rock Project Uncertainty

Colin Farrell previously entered talks to play the iconic World War II character Sgt Frank Rock in a film adaptation titled Sgt Rock. The character is a renowned military figure created by Robert Kanigher and Joe Kubert who leads Easy Company against Nazi forces without possessing superhuman abilities. The proposed project was initially set to be directed by Luca Guadagnino with a screenplay by Justin Kuritzkes, marking a departure from Farrell's recent roles in crime dramas.

The film was intended to be part of James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Universe continuity, which operates independently from the The Batman franchise. However, the production encountered significant delays, with a planned summer 2025 shoot falling through due to scheduling conflicts. Gunn later confirmed that the project was still advancing, but without Luca Guadagnino attached to direct the film.

Farrell expressed uncertainty about the film's current status during an October 2025 appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. While he praised the screenplay and recalled productive discussions with Guadagnino, he admitted he had no idea where the project stood at that time. There is currently no confirmed release date or guarantee that Farrell will still be attached to the role if the film eventually moves forward.

Bad Bridgets Casting And Plot Details

Colin Farrell is part of the supporting cast for Bad Bridgets, a Netflix production set in nineteenth-century New York. The story follows two Irish sisters, played by Emilia Jones and Alison Oliver, who flee abuse and poverty to join a group of Irish women causing trouble across the city. The project focuses on their integration into a criminal underworld driven by desperation and survival.

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Farrell's specific character in the drama has not been officially announced, leaving his role in the narrative unclear. It remains to be determined whether his character will assist the sisters, oppose their criminal endeavors, or become entangled in their schemes. The project continues to develop as a distinct historical crime drama separate from his other major upcoming roles.