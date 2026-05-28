Colin Farrell Returns as John Sugar in Apple TV's Sugar Season 2

Colin Farrell is set to reprise his role as John Sugar in the upcoming season of Apple TV's neo-noir detective thriller, Sugar. The show, which was picked up for Season 2, will premiere on June 19. In addition to Farrell, the show also stars Academy Award nominee Amy Ryan and Anna Gunn. The upcoming season is expected to continue the thrilling story of John Sugar as he navigates the dark and gritty world of crime and corruption.

Colin Farrell has quietly become one of the most popular actors in Hollywood today. He picked up his first and only Oscar nomination a few years ago for his performance in The Banshees of Inisherin, which is one of the highest-rated films of the last few years.

Farrell is also fresh off starring in the critically acclaimed HBO drama, The Penguin, which is spun off the 2022 Batman film starring Robert Pattinson and Jeffrey Wright. Farrell is confirmed to return in The Batman sequel, which is now in production ahead of its October 1, 2027, release date.

While most fans would point to The Penguin as Farrell's most famous TV show of the last few years, he did star in another crime thriller that's making a comeback this summer. Back in 2024, Farrell starred in the first season of Sugar, the Apple TV neo-noir detective thriller that was picked up for Season 2.

Apple TV recently confirmed that Sugar Season 2 will premiere on June 19, and this morning, the streamer debuted the first official trailer for the series, showing Farrell back in his iconic role as John Sugar. In addition to Colin Farrell, Sugar also stars Academy Award nominee Amy Ryan, who is best known for her role as Helene in Gone Baby Gone.

Anna Gunn, who starred opposite Bryan Cranston for multiple seasons in Breaking Bad, also has a key role in Sugar on Apple TV. The upcoming season of Sugar is expected to continue the thrilling story of John Sugar as he navigates the dark and gritty world of crime and corruption. With its talented cast and gripping storyline, Sugar Season 2 is sure to be a hit with fans of the neo-noir genre.

The show's return is a testament to the enduring popularity of Colin Farrell and his ability to bring complex characters to life on screen. As fans eagerly await the premiere of Sugar Season 2, they can take the action hero quiz on Collider to find out which action hero would be their perfect partner.

The quiz, which features five iconic action heroes, including Rambo, James Bond, Indiana Jones, John McClane, and Ethan Hunt, will reveal which hero has the skills and personality to be the perfect partner in a high-stakes mission. Whether you're a fan of The Penguin or Sugar, Colin Farrell is sure to be a household name for years to come. With his impressive range and dedication to his craft, he continues to captivate audiences with his performances on screen.

As the entertainment industry continues to evolve, Colin Farrell remains a beloved and respected figure, and his return to the screen in Sugar Season 2 is a testament to his enduring talent and appeal.





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Colin Farrell Sugar Apple TV The Penguin The Batman Robert Pattinson Jeffrey Wright Amy Ryan Anna Gunn Breaking Bad Gone Baby Gone

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