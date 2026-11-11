Colin Farrell Reflects on Son's Angelman Syndrome in HBO Documentary

Actress Colin Farrell shares personal insights about his 23‑year‑old son James, who has Angelman syndrome, in the upcoming HBO film The Slightest Touch.

In a recent interview, Irish actor Colin Farrell discussed his eldest son James, 23, who lives with Angelman syndrome, a rare neurological disease that affects the nervous system and causes severe physical and intellectual disability. Farrell revealed that James first appeared on camera in the actor's forthcoming HBO documentary, The Slightest Touch.

Documentary Highlights James' Journey

The film follows Farrell's longtime friend Emma Fogarty as she trains for the Dublin Marathon while living with epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disorder that makes skin fragile and prone to blistering. James, who is non‑verbal, appeared in the documentary by chance rather than by design, according to Farrell. He explained that the emotional resonance between his son's struggles and Emma's condition made it "obvious" to include the scene.

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Farrell's Personal Reflections on Parenting

During the interview, Farrell spoke candidly about the challenges of raising a child with a rare condition. He said, "I realise I am not the one to fully understand his nuances, but I see his bravery and spirit every day." The actor added that both James and his younger son Henry, 17, have taught him as much as he has taught them. He emphasized that the children have opened his heart in ways he had never imagined.

Legal and Advocacy Steps Taken by the Family

When James turned 18, Farrell and his partner Kim Bordenave filed for a conservatorship to ensure he received daily support. At 21, the pair concluded that professional care would be best for James, a decision that sparked the creation of the Colin Farrell Foundation. The charitable organization focuses on raising funds and awareness for adult children with intellectual disabilities and supports education and advocacy programmes.

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The Film's Premiere and Future Plans

The Slightest Touch will debut on HBO on November 25. The documentary showcases Farrell's personal journey alongside Emma, as he pushes her wheelchair for the last four kilometres of the marathon, with one kilometre representing each decade she has endured the disease. The film promises to shed light on rare genetic disorders while highlighting the resilience of those affected and their families.

Through his public discussion of James's condition, Farrell hopes to raise awareness for Angelman syndrome and encourage support for families navigating similar challenges. The documentary will combine intimate family moments with a broader narrative about living with rare disorders, offering viewers both empathy and insight.