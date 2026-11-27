Hollywood actor Colin Farrell was moved to tears on the JOLLY podcast after receiving a rare 1962 FAI Cup final programme featuring his late father Eamon and uncle Tom Farrell.

Irish actor Colin Farrell became visibly emotional during a recent appearance on the JOLLY podcast, hosted by YouTubers Josh Carrott and Ollie Kendal. The encounter took place at the Burger & Lobster venue in Mayfair, where Farrell was discussing his latest film project, The Slightest Touch, and reflecting on his extensive career in Hollywood.

Historic 1962 FAI Cup Final Legacy

At the conclusion of the lunch interview, the hosts presented the Oscar-nominated star with a deeply personal artifact from his family history. The gift consisted of a matchday programme and a newspaper clipping from the 1962 FAI Cup final, the prestigious Irish football competition. These documents feature both of Farrell's late father, Eamon Farrell, and his uncle, Tom Farrell, who both played for the Shamrock Rovers team during that historic match.

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Eamon Farrell, who passed away in April 2025 at the age of 83 after a prolonged illness, had a significant background in sports before achieving success as a businessman. He played for Shamrock Rovers during his athletic career, a fact that his son holds in high esteem. The 1962 final remains a notable chapter in his sporting legacy, representing a time when the family was united on the pitch in front of thousands of supporters.

JOLLY Hosts Sourced Rare Artifact from eBay

Ollie Kendal, one of the podcast hosts, explained that he discovered the item by browsing an eBay listing. He was struck by the connection to the famous actor and purchased the rare memorabilia to present as a parting gift. When the package arrived, it included not just the programme, but also an unexpected newspaper clipping that contained a photo of both Eamon and Tom Farrell.

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During the reveal, Kendal pointed out the specific mentions of Farrell's relatives in the documents. Colin Farrell reacted with shock and humor, calling his friend a sneaky and clever individual. He expressed deep gratitude, stating that the item was extraordinary and would be framed for display in his home in Los Angeles, preserving it as a permanent family heirloom.

Farrell Reflects on Loss and Family History

The actor admitted that he had lost his own collection of newspaper cuttings that documented his father's football career. He remembered having black and white photos of Eamon heading the ball but was unsure when they went missing. Receiving this replacement documentation provided a sense of closure and connection to a part of his life that had become elusive.

Farrell noted that the gift would be passed down to his children, ensuring that the story of his father and uncle's achievement remains part of the family narrative. He acknowledged the emotional weight of the moment, joking that viewers would see him cry again if they watched his latest film, The Slightest Touch, released to coincide with this heartfelt interview.

Shamrock Rovers 1962 Victory Details

The 1962 FAI Cup final saw Shamrock Rovers defeat their rivals, Shelbourne, with a decisive score of 4-1. Eamon and Tom Farrell played key roles in this victory, contributing to the team's success in front of a massive crowd of 32,000 fans. This historical event underscores the significant impact the Farrell family had on Irish football during that era, a legacy now preserved for Colin Farrell and his descendants.