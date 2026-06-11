Colin Farrell Praises The Batman Sequel's Script, Shares Filming Update

Colin Farrell, who reprises his role as Oz Cobb in The Batman sequel, shares his excitement and praise for the film's script. He describes the story as 'dark,' 'terrifying,' 'psychologically weighty,' and 'nuanced.' The actor also mentions his limited screen time in the sequel and his support for the entire team.

The actor reveals he only appears in two scenes in the highly anticipated sequel. Despite his limited screen time , Farrell shares overwhelming praise for the film’s script.

He describes the story as ‘dark,’ ‘terrifying,’ ‘psychologically weighty,’ and ‘nuanced. ’ The actor believes Reeves has crafted something truly special with this follow-up chapter.

‘I just think Matt Reeves is brilliant and he wrote, not only tonally, a really kind of dark and at times terrifying piece, and not only psychologically weighty and nuanced, but really feeling,’ Farrell shares. He adds, ‘I’m only in two scenes, which is great because it means I can enjoy the rest of the film. ’ Farrell also states, ‘I’m so excited about it. I’m so excited for Matt and Dylan and Robert and the whole team.

’ The actor originally debuted as Oz Cobb in 2022’s The Batman alongside Robert Pattinson. He then led HBO’s The Penguin miniseries, which garnered 24 Primetime Emmy nominations and nine wins. His smaller presence in the sequel represents a notable departure from that leading role. Several new cast members join the franchise for The Batman Part 2.

Sebastian Stan, Scarlett Johansson, Charles Dance, Brian Tyree Henry, and Sebastian Koch are all newcomers. Stan is widely reported to portray Harvey Dent/Two-Face in the sequel.

Meanwhile, Johansson is rumored to play Gilda Dent and Dance reportedly takes on Christopher Dent. The Dent family likely commands much of the villainous focus this time around. Pattinson reprises his role as Bruce Wayne alongside Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth. Jayme Lawson and Gil Perez-Abraham also return from the original film.

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The Batman The Batman Part 2 Colin Farrell Praise For The Film's Script Filming Update Limited Screen Time The Dent Family Sebastian Stan Scarlett Johansson Charles Dance Brian Tyree Henry Sebastian Koch

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Colin Farrell hints at a 'terrifying' story in The Batman: Part IIColin Farrell, who played Oz Cobb/the Penguin in The Batman movie and its miniseries, The Penguin, reveals that he has read the entire script for The Batman: Part II. He describes the story as 'dark,' 'terrifying,' 'psychologically weighty,' and 'nuanced.' He also confirms that he only appears in two scenes in the sequel.

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