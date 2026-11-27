Hollywood star Colin Farrell receives a heartfelt 1962 FAI Cup matchday programme honoring his late father and uncle. The emotional gesture from JOLLY highlights a deep family connection to Irish football history and Shamrock Rovers.

Colin Farrell experienced an overwhelming emotional moment when YouTubers Josh Carrott and Ollie Kendal presented him with a rare historical artifact honoring his late father and uncle. The surprise gift, delivered during a recording of the JOLLY podcast in Mayfair this week, brought the Oscar-nominated actor to the verge of tears as he reflected on his family's sporting heritage. Farrell, who is currently promoting his latest film The Slightest Touch, described the item as an extraordinary family heirloom that he intends to preserve for his children.

Emotional Presentation of 1962 FAI Cup Archive

Carrott and Kendal, known collectively as JOLLY, surprised the Irish actor with a matchday program and a newspaper clipping from the 1962 FAI Cup final. The documents featured his father, Eamon Farrell, and his uncle, Tom Farrell, who both played for Shamrock Rovers during their football careers. Ollie Kendal explained that he purchased the items after spotting a listing on eBay and was pleasantly surprised to find the additional newspaper account included in the package. When he pointed out that both Farrell's father and uncle were listed in the program, the actor expressed immediate shock and gratitude at the gesture.

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Historical Victory and Family Football Legacy

The 1962 FAI Cup final remains a significant chapter in Irish football history, marked by a decisive 4-1 victory for Shamrock Rovers over Shelbourne. Eamon and Tom Farrell played key roles in securing the title in front of 32,000 fans, a achievement that the matchday program commemorates. Eamon Farrell, who died at the age of 83 in April 2025 after a long illness, had a successful football career before transitioning into a promising business life. Colin, aged 50, has often spoken about his admiration for his father's athletic background and the influence it had on his own upbringing in Dublin.

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Farrell's Response to the Rare Historical Discovery

Colin Farrell reacted with genuine astonishment to the gift, calling Josh Carrott a sneaky and clever friend for the thoughtful surprise. He admitted that he would frame the program and display it on his wall in Los Angeles, stating that it meant a great deal to him. The actor joked that he was on the verge of crying again and told his guests to go see his film if they wanted to witness him truly break down. He emphasized that the newspaper clipping was particularly precious because he had previously lost his own collection of cuttings documenting his father's career, leaving him with no physical mementos until this moment.

Preserving Family Heirlooms for Future Generations

Farrell reflected on his personal history with football memorabilia, recalling that he used to possess many newspaper articles and black and white photographs of his father heading the ball. He expressed uncertainty about how those items were lost, noting that he had nothing left to show for his father's sporting days until receiving this gift from JOLLY. He thanked Carrott and Kendal for restoring a piece of his family's history, describing the moment as a gift he could now pass down to his children. The encounter highlighted the deep emotional resonance of sports history and its ability to connect generations across time and distance.