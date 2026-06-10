Colin Farrell hints at a 'terrifying' story in The Batman: Part II

Colin Farrell, who played Oz Cobb/the Penguin in The Batman movie and its miniseries, The Penguin, reveals that he has read the entire script for The Batman: Part II. He describes the story as 'dark,' 'terrifying,' 'psychologically weighty,' and 'nuanced.' He also confirms that he only appears in two scenes in the sequel.

Colin Farrell reveals his exact number of scenes in The Batman: Part II and hints at a 'terrifying' story. The actor confirms that he has read the entire script, which he describes as 'dark,' 'terrifying,' ' psychologically weighty ,' and 'nuanced.

' He clarifies that he only appears in two scenes in the sequel. Other members of the cast, including Sebastian Stan, Scarlett Johansson, Charles Dance, Brian Tyree Henry, and Sebastian Koch, are poised to take on larger roles. The Dent family, including Harvey Dent/Two-Face and his wife, Gilda Dent, are rumored to be taking much of the villainous focus.

The Batman: Part II is an Elseworlds project set in its own universe, and despite Colin Farrell's smaller role, he has the potential to return as Oz in other projects down the line





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The Batman: Part II Colin Farrell Penguin Elseworlds Project Dark Terrifying Psychologically Weighty Nuanced Bruce Wayne/Batman Jim Gordon Alfred Pennyworth Bella Reál Officer Martinez Harvey Dent/Two-Face Gilda Dent Christopher Dent Joker The Batman The Penguin The Batman: Part II Elseworlds James Gunn DC Universe Box Office Hit Critical And Audience Reception Production Budget Tomatometer Score Popcornmeter Score Rotten Tomatoes Apple TV Sugar Season 2 Matt Reeves Mattson Tomlin Bill Finger Bob Kane Prequel(S) Franchise(S) Cast The Batman: Part II Elseworlds Project Elseworlds James Gunn DC Universe Box Office Hit Critical And Audience Reception Production Budget Tomatometer Score Popcornmeter Score Rotten Tomatoes Apple TV Sugar Season 2 Matt Reeves Mattson Tomlin Bill Finger Bob Kane Prequel(S) Franchise(S) Cast The Batman: Part II Elseworlds Project Elseworlds James Gunn DC Universe Box Office Hit Critical And Audience Reception Production Budget Tomatometer Score Popcornmeter Score Rotten Tomatoes Apple TV Sugar Season 2 Matt Reeves Mattson Tomlin Bill Finger Bob Kane Prequel(S) Franchise(S) Cast The Batman: Part II Elseworlds Project Elseworlds James Gunn DC Universe Box Office Hit Critical And Audience Reception Production Budget Tomatometer Score Popcornmeter Score Rotten Tomatoes Apple TV Sugar Season 2 Matt Reeves Mattson Tomlin Bill Finger Bob Kane Prequel(S) Franchise(S) Cast The Batman: Part II Elseworlds Project Elseworlds James Gunn DC Universe Box Office Hit Critical And Audience Reception Production Budget Tomatometer Score Popcornmeter Score Rotten Tomatoes Apple TV Sugar Season 2 Matt Reeves Mattson Tomlin Bill Finger Bob Kane Prequel(S) Franchise(S) Cast The Batman: Part II Elseworlds Project Elseworlds James Gunn DC Universe Box Office Hit Critical And Audience Reception Production Budget Tomatometer Score Popcornmeter Score Rotten Tomatoes Apple TV Sugar Season 2 Matt Reeves Mattson Tomlin Bill Finger Bob Kane Prequel(S) Franchise(S) Cast The Batman: Part II Elseworlds Project Elseworlds James Gunn DC Universe Box Office Hit Critical And Audience Reception Production Budget Tomatometer Score Popcornmeter Score Rotten Tomatoes Apple TV Sugar Season 2 Matt Reeves Mattson Tomlin Bill Finger Bob Kane Prequel(S) Franchise(S) Cast The Batman: Part II Elseworlds Project Elseworlds James Gunn DC Universe Box Office Hit Critical And Audience Reception Production Budget Tomatometer Score Popcornmeter Score Rotten Tomatoes Apple TV Sugar Season 2 Matt Reeves Mattson Tomlin Bill Finger Bob Kane Prequel(S) Franchise(S) Cast The Batman: Part II Elseworlds Project Elseworlds James Gunn DC Universe Box Office Hit Critical And Audience Reception Production Budget Tomatometer Score Popcornmeter Score Rotten Tomatoes Apple TV Sugar Season 2 Matt Reeves Mattson Tomlin Bill Finger Bob Kane Prequel(S) Franchise(S) Cast The Batman: Part II Elseworlds Project Elseworlds James Gunn DC Universe Box Office Hit Critical And Audience Reception Production Budget Tomatometer Score Popcornmeter Score Rotten Tomatoes Apple TV Sugar Season 2 Matt Reeves Mattson Tomlin Bill Finger Bob Kane Prequel(S) Franchise(S) Cast The Batman: Part II Elseworlds Project Elseworlds James Gunn DC Universe Box Office Hit Critical And Audience Reception Production Budget Tomatometer Score Popcornmeter Score Rotten Tomatoes Apple TV Sugar Season 2 Matt Reeves Mattson Tomlin Bill Finger Bob Kane Prequel(S) Franchise(S) Cast The Batman: Part II Elseworlds Project Elseworlds James Gunn DC Universe Box Office Hit Critical And Audience Reception Production Budget Tomatometer Score Popcornmeter Score

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