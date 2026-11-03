Colin Farrell Credits Son James With Saving His Life From Addiction

Actor Colin Farrell reveals how the diagnosis of his son James with Angelman syndrome ended his drug addiction. The foundation he founded supports special needs families.

Colin Farrell has publicly attributed his recovery from severe alcohol and drug addiction to the profound responsibility of fathering James, who was diagnosed with Angelman syndrome at two years old. The actor, known for previously struggling with substance abuse, stated that caring for a child with such complex medical needs forced him to overcome his personal demons.

Transforming Through Fatherhood

Farrell admitted that his son James, now twenty-three, played a central role in his decision to seek rehabilitation in two thousand and six following the filming of Miami Vice. He explained that he was in no physical or mental condition to be a father to a child with exacting needs, crediting sobriety with allowing him to be present for James.

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The actor described James as incredibly strong, brave, and self-willed despite being non-verbal. He highlighted the child's efforts to achieve physical capabilities that typical children master by age three, noting James is funny, cheeky, and has a spirit that lights up any room.

Medical Diagnosis and Care

James was initially misdiagnosed with cerebral palsy before receiving the correct diagnosis of Angelman syndrome, a rare genetic disorder affecting the nervous system and causing severe intellectual and physical disabilities. Farrell and James' mother, Kim Bordenave, worked closely with medical professionals to manage his care, including controlling his seizures.

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Farrell and Bordenave filed for conservatorship when James approached eighteen due to his need for assistance with daily tasks. They celebrated milestones together, such as his first words at age six and learning to feed himself at nineteen, while acknowledging the constant fear and pain inherent in raising a child with special needs.

Advocacy and Foundation Work

In two thousand and seven, Farrell spoke about James at the Special Olympics in Shanghai, China, emphasizing that parents of children with special needs should not feel alone. He called on the world to be kind to his son and recognized the trials families face, including fear, consternation, and frustration, while sharing the joys of small victories.

Disillusioned by the lack of suitable care facilities for adults like James, Farrell established the Colin Farrell Foundation in California in two thousand and twenty-four. The organization focuses on education, advocacy, and support for adult children with intellectual disabilities and their families.

Future Expansion and Goals

Following the decision for James to move to professional care at age twenty-one, the foundation aims to roll out its programs across the United States and eventually Ireland, where the actor hails from. Paula Evans serves as CEO, bringing experience from her previous work with The Foundation for Angelman Syndrome Therapeutics.

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Farrell, who also has a seventeen-year-old son named Henry with ex-partner Alicja Bachleda-Curús, maintains that fatherhood is his greatest triumph. He believes both his boys have raised him more than he could ever raise them, shaping the man he is today through their unique requirements and unconditional love.