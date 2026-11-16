HBO's new documentary The Slightest Touch explores the unlikely friendship between Colin Farrell and Emma Fogarty, culminating in their participation in the 2024 Dublin Marathon.

Actor Colin Farrell and activist Emma Fogarty are the central subjects of The Slightest Touch, a new documentary on HBO that highlights their enduring friendship and recent athletic challenge. The film captures their participation in the 2024 Dublin Marathon, an event that brought together two individuals from vastly different walks of life. The documentary series premieres on November 25, offering viewers an intimate look at the bond that has developed between the Hollywood star and the Irish disability advocate.

Marathon Finish and Disability Support

The narrative climax of the project involves Farrell pushing Fogarty in her wheelchair for the final four kilometers of the 42km course. This specific distance was chosen to symbolize each decade Fogarty has lived with epidermolysis bullosa, a rare genetic disorder that causes fragile, blistering skin. Fogarty, 42, has managed the condition since birth, facing physical challenges from minor injuries or heat. Farrell, 50, dedicated these final kilometers to acknowledging the significant portion of her life spent navigating the physical limitations imposed by the illness.

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Unlikely Friendship Origin Story

Fogarty has described the relationship with Farrell as wonderful and unexpected, noting the stark contrast between her life in a small town and his status as a major celebrity. The pair first connected at a charity dinner, where they discovered a shared sense of humor and immediate rapport. Fogarty told The Irish Times that they began laughing and joking from the very first moment they met. Farrell has emphasized that their friendship exists independently of his fame or her disability, rejecting any notion that the documentary is intended to portray him as a charitable hero.

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Documentary Themes and Personal Tragedy

The Slightest Touch also delves into Farrell's personal life, specifically his relationship with his eldest son, James, who is 23 years old. James was diagnosed with Angelman syndrome, a rare genetic disorder affecting the nervous system, as a toddler. The documentary includes an unplanned scene where James crashes an interview, a moment Farrell stated was included due to the thematic parallels between his son's struggles and Fogarty's. Farrell noted that observing James's challenges helped him better understand the empathy required to connect with people facing obvious physical difficulties.

Film Release and Family Background

Fogarty and Farrell appear in the documentary which explores the nuances of their 15-year friendship. Farrell shared with Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard on This Morning that both his children have profoundly opened his heart. In addition to James, Farrell is the father of 17-year-old Henry, who is from his past relationship with former Ondine co-star Alicja Bachleda-Curus. The Slightest Touch is scheduled to premiere on HBO on November 25, inviting audiences to witness the intersection of celebrity activism and personal resilience.