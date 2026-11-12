Coleen Rooney Wishes Wayne Good Luck in I'm A Celebrity Jungle as Couple Join TikTok

Coleen Rooney supports husband Wayne as he prepares for I'm A Celebrity, following his TikTok debut. Discover the couple's reaction, his health transformation, and his chances to win the jungle competition.

Former football star Wayne Rooney has officially joined social media platform TikTok, marking a significant digital debut just ahead of his appearance on the popular reality series I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! The announcement comes with strong support from his wife, Coleen Rooney, who shared her first video on the platform on Wednesday to publicly encourage him before he enters the Australian jungle.

Joint Social Media Debut

Colleen, 40, opened her inaugural TikTok post by expressing her surprise and excitement regarding her husband's decision to participate in the ITV show. She noted that she could not believe the 41-year-old football legend had agreed to go into the jungle, especially following her own experience as the runner-up in the 2024 series. In her opening statement, Coleen mentioned that she had just noticed Wayne joining the platform and decided to create her own account immediately to connect with followers directly.

Also read Wayne Rooney Joins I'm A Celebrity Line-Up, Says He Wants to Seem Genuine

The video featured a montage of Coleen's recent glamorous work events, highlighting her active lifestyle in the public eye. She directly addressed the camera to wish her husband massive good luck, stating that she and their four sons-Kai, 17, Klay, 13, Kit, 10, and Cass, 8-are eagerly awaiting his journey. Coleen emphasized that the family is ready to watch how Wayne handles the challenges of the jungle and hoped viewers would enjoy the upcoming episodes as much as they will.

Earlier in the same day, Wayne confirmed his presence on the app with a brief introductory clip. He explained that he had been told he needed to join TikTok and introduce himself, leading to his first post. Wayne stated that he was heading into the jungle and would update his followers upon his return. His video was accompanied by a montage of his legendary football highlights, celebrating the career achievements that made him a global sports icon.

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Financial Stakes and Contestant Lineup

Reports indicate that production bosses have offered Wayne a financial package exceeding the £1.5 million his wife earned during her record-breaking stint on the show last year. This substantial compensation reflects the high stakes and anticipated viewership surrounding his participation. The former footballer will be joined by a diverse cast of celebrities including Joanna Page, Ade Adepitan, Sharky, Chloe Burrows, Ricky Wilson, AJ Odudu, Claire Sweeney, Jack Skipper, Mariella Frostrup, and Leomie Anderson.

Additional cast members are expected to be announced, with comedian Leigh Francis anticipated to arrive as a late addition to the jungle camp. The competitive nature of the show is evident in early betting markets, where Wayne has emerged as a frontrunner. Bookmakers William Hill have placed him as the early favorite to be crowned King of the Jungle, with odds set at 11/4, signaling strong public confidence in his appeal and resilience.

Health Transformation and Personal Life

Since transitioning away from football management to focus on punditry, podcasting, and television work, Wayne has prioritized his health and family balance. He has appeared noticeably slimmer in recent months, a change he attributes to hard work in the gym rather than medical interventions like weight-loss jabs. Rooney discussed his lifestyle overhaul in an interview with the Daily Mail last month, explaining that he wanted to enjoy this phase of life with his children while they were still young.

He admitted that stopping professional football left him in a rut, leading to excessive drinking and a lack of training routine. By stepping back from high-pressure management roles, he has found a better place mentally and physically. Wayne emphasized his desire to be more present for his sons and his wife, noting that this shift has helped him return to a much better headspace. This personal growth underscores his readiness to face the physical and mental demands of the jungle challenge.

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Recovery from Recent Surgery

Beyond his fitness regime, Wayne has also been open about his recent medical procedures, specifically a nose job that his wife encouraged him to undergo. The surgery was necessary after he broke his nose while playing for DC United in the United States. Wayne revealed that the injury had left him unable to breathe properly out of one side of his nose, prompting the corrective operation.

Following the surgery, the sportsman admitted he felt a bit uncomfortable but was relieved to avoid having black eyes. He described the recovery process, mentioning that plastic tubes were still inserted in his nose but were scheduled for removal soon. The stitches were visible, yet the outcome was positive. Coleen had jokingly mentioned trying to persuade him to have the procedure done to help with his snoring, adding a humorous touch to his personal health journey as he prepares for the jungle.