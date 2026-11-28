Coleen Rooney braved severe thunderstorms with sons Kit and Cass at Dreamworld theme park. Meanwhile, Wayne Rooney faced camp challenges in I'm A Celebrity 2026 while awaiting calls from his family.

Coleen Rooney and her two youngest children enjoyed a family outing at a major Gold Coast attraction on Friday despite official warnings of severe weather conditions. The former sports wife, aged 40, traveled to Dreamworld, recognized as Australia's largest theme park and registered zoo, accompanied by ten-year-old Kit Rooney and eight-year-old Cass Rooney.

Rain-Soaked Family Outing at Australia's Premier Theme Park

Coleen Rooney navigated the park's extensive grounds while forecasters issued alerts for torrential rain and potential flash flooding. Emergency services explicitly advised residents to remain indoors until the dangerous storms subsided. Undeterred by the forecast, Coleen Rooney wore black activewear layered with a pale blue waterproof jacket to shield herself from the downpour. Her sons, Kit Rooney and Cass Rooney, were similarly equipped in raincoats suitable for the wet conditions.

Also read Coleen Rooney Visits Australia to Support Wayne in I'm a Celebrity

Dreamworld offers high-intensity thrill rides, family attractions, and water park experiences. The park's most imposing structure is The Giant Drop, which stands as its tallest ride at 119 meters, equivalent to 39 stories. During this visit, Coleen Rooney carried a custom Goyard Saint Louis Tote in grey canvas. The accessory is valued between £1,405 and £1,650, reflecting her casual yet high-end shopping choices during the trip.

Wayne Rooney Endures Camp Wetness and Vermin Warning

While Coleen Rooney explored the theme park, Wayne Rooney, aged 41, remained inside the I'm A Celebrity camp where he faced his own set of challenges. The camp received a specific warning regarding hygiene, which presenter Joanna Page read aloud to the cast. The notice stated that celebrities had left dishes overnight at the creek, creating a hazard that would attract vermin, specifically rats, which in turn attract snakes.

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The warning instructed Jack and Wayne Rooney to go to the creek and thoroughly wash all dishes before using them. Wayne Rooney reacted to the news immediately but vented his frustration about the lack of cleaning supplies. He stated that they had no towels available to clean up, adding that he was finding it difficult not to speak to his wife, Coleen Rooney. This tension highlighted the isolation campmates feel when cut off from their families.

Emotional Phone Call Reveals Son's Driving Milestone

The isolation for Wayne Rooney ended later in the day when the campmates were granted permission to make phone calls home. Wayne Rooney expressed his eagerness to speak to Coleen Rooney, noting that he had been on the receiving end of similar silence when she participated in the reality show. He recalled that it was tough not being able to communicate with her during her season in 2024.

During their conversation, Coleen Rooney shared special news about their eldest son, Kai Rooney, who turned 17 this month. She revealed that Kai Rooney had passed his driving test. Wayne Rooney replied that he was missing her and that everyone was pleased with his performance in the camp. Coleen Rooney encouraged him to keep going, noting that the children had been non-stop voting for him.

Upcoming Bridge Reunion and Bookmaker Favorites

Coleen Rooney is set to reunite with Wayne Rooney on the famous red bridge once her children's visit concludes. She previously finished in second place when she took part in the reality show in 2024. Wayne Rooney is currently the bookies' favorite to be crowned King of the Jungle, aiming to outperform his wife's previous result. The couple arrived in Australia in business class and checked into a luxury five-star resort on the Gold Coast.

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Before the theme park visit, Coleen Rooney and the boys were spotted picking up boogie boards during a shopping trip. She shared a picture of the boys dressed in matching tracksuits in the 1903 Lounge at Manchester Airport ahead of their journey to Oz. The family has been making the most of their Australian getaway to support Wayne Rooney in the jungle, balancing leisure time with the emotional highs and lows of his reality TV stint.