Coleen Rooney braved severe thunderstorms at Gold Coast Dreamworld with sons Kit and Cass. Meanwhile, Wayne Rooney vented frustration in the I Am A Celebrity camp before reconnecting with his family.

Coleen Rooney, the former footballer's wife, successfully navigated severe weather conditions to enjoy a family excursion at Dreamworld theme park on the Gold Coast alongside her two youngest sons, Kit and Cass. The visit occurred on Friday, just as meteorological authorities issued urgent warnings for dangerous thunderstorms and potential flash flooding across the region. Despite these hazardous forecasts, the forty-year-old mother prioritized spending quality time with her ten-year-old and eight-year-old children at Australia's largest registered zoo and amusement complex. The family arrived in the country earlier this week to support Wayne Rooney during his participation in the reality television competition, I Am A Celebrity. Their presence in Australia has been widely publicized, with Coleen recently sharing images of the children dressed in matching tracksuits at Manchester Airport before their business class flight to the Sunshine Coast.

Theme Park Visit During Severe Weather Warning

Rooney and her sons attended the popular attraction even as forecasters advised residents to remain indoors due to the intense meteorological activity. The forty-year-old wore black activewear complemented by a pale blue waterproof jacket to shield against the torrential rain falling on the day of the visit. Her sons were similarly prepared, wearing protective raincoats while exploring the various attractions offered by the facility. During their outing, Rooney was observed carrying a custom Goyard Saint Louis Tote in grey canvas, an accessory valued between £1,405 and £1,650. The park itself features high-intensity thrill rides, family-friendly attractions, and a water park experience, highlighted by The Giant Drop, which stands as the tallest ride at 119 meters or thirty-nine stories.

Also read Coleen Rooney Visits Australia to Support Wayne in I'm a Celebrity

Wayne Rooney's Frustration In Camp

While the family enjoyed the theme park, Wayne Rooney, the forty-one-year-old former footballer, faced his own challenges within the jungle camp environment. Following a night of heavy rainfall, the camp received a directive read aloud by presenter Joanna Page regarding hygiene protocols near the creek. The warning instructed celebrities to thoroughly wash dishes that had been left overnight, noting that such practices attract vermin like rats and subsequently snakes. Rooney reacted with visible irritation to the news, immediately standing up to head toward the creek while venting his frustration about the lack of available towels to clean up after the wet conditions.

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Family Reunion Communication

Later in the same day, the campmates were granted access to phone calls home, allowing Wayne to finally speak with his wife after a period of restricted communication. Rooney expressed his eagerness to connect, drawing parallels to his experience when Coleen previously participated in the show in 2024, where she finished in second place. During the call, Coleen shared positive news regarding their oldest son, Kai, who recently turned seventeen and had successfully passed his driving test. Rooney responded with affection, stating he missed his family loads, while Coleen offered encouragement, noting that everyone was happy with his progress and that the children had been voting consistently for him.

Upcoming Bridge Reunion Plans

The family is expected to reunite formally on the famous red bridge, a significant location within the competition's production schedule. Wayne currently holds the status of bookies' favorite to be crowned King of the Jungle, aiming to improve upon Coleen's second-place finish from the previous year. Before the theme park visit, the family had been spotted on a shopping trip picking up boogie boards, indicating their intention to enjoy the local coastal environment. They are staying at a luxury five-star resort on the Gold Coast, allowing them to maintain a comfortable base while supporting Wayne's journey through the reality show program.