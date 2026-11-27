Coleen Rooney arrives in Australia with sons Kit and Cass to support Wayne Rooney during I'm a Celebrity. Details on their Gold Coast stay and Wayne's betting favorite status.

Coleen Rooney has arrived in Australia to join her husband, Wayne Rooney, at the I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! camp ahead of the first elimination vote. The 40-year-old mother of six is supporting the 41-year-old England football legend as he competes in the reality show. She traveled with their two youngest children, 10-year-old Kit Rooney and 8-year-old Cass Rooney.

Family Travels to Gold Coast Resort

The family flew in business class and checked into a luxury five-star resort on the Gold Coast. Coleen was seen shopping for boogie boards in casual attire, including a black linen shirt and matching shorts. Earlier, she posted a photo of the boys at Manchester Airport's 1903 Lounge with the caption Off to Oz we go! The trip allows the family to spend time together while Wayne continues his jungle challenges.

Also read Wayne Rooney Reveals Babysitting Brooklyn Beckham During 2004 England Camp

Coleen Urges Fans to Vote for Trials

Coleen Rooney recently used Instagram to rally support for her husband. She stated that she and the boys are very proud of his performance in the show. However, they also want to see him face more difficult challenges. She posted that the children think it is time for their dad to do another Bushtucker Trial. This request comes as Wayne is the current bookmakers' favorite to win the crown.

Wayne Reflects on Marriage and Health

Wayne Rooney has made significant lifestyle changes since entering the jungle. He stopped drinking alcohol six months ago after Coleen expressed concerns about his social habits. This change has resulted in a weight loss of three stone. He told The Mail on Sunday that his marriage is now in a much happier place. He noted that the decision has improved his mental well-being and his relationship with Coleen.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reflections on Early Career and Friendships

During a recent episode, Wayne discussed his early career with fellow campmates. He revealed that he made his England debut at age 17, the youngest player at the time. During a team trip to Sardinia in May 2004, he was too young to join his teammates for nightlife. He and Coleen babysat Brooklyn Beckham, the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham. Wayne praised Victoria Beckham as brilliant and mentioned he loved her during that period.

Preparation for the First Eviction Vote

The first eviction vote is approaching, adding urgency to the family's visit. Coleen previously competed in the 2024 series and finished as the runner-up. She admitted during I'm A Celebrity Unpacked that she sometimes feels jealous of Wayne's experience. She encouraged him to enjoy every moment of the show. The reunion on the famous red bridge will be a key moment for the couple.