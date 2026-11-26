Coleen Rooney encourages viewers to vote for Wayne Rooney to face another Bushtucker Trial on I'm A Celebrity 2026, sharing proud family moments and football anecdotes from the jungle.

Coleen Rooney has publicly urged fans to vote for her husband Wayne Rooney to undergo further challenges on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, stating the family is eager to see him face additional Bushtucker Trial s. The former wife of the football legend took to Instagram to express her pride in Wayne's performance while explicitly asking supporters to ensure he does not leave the camp too soon. She emphasized that both she and their sons want Wayne to endure more of the show's punishing tasks before the current vote-off occurs.

Coleen Rooney's Call For More Jungle Challenges

The 41-year-old Rooney arrived at the Jungle camp as the highest-paid contestant, with a net worth estimated at £200 million, making him a standout favorite among the viewership. Coleen captioned a photo of Wayne with a message declaring that the family is incredibly proud of his efforts. She noted that while everyone is enjoying seeing the Wayne they know and love, the boys believe it is time for their father to face another trial. She directed fans to vote accordingly, ensuring he remains in the competition longer than expected.

Also read Coleen Rooney Reveals Wayne Suffers Arthritis In Feet

Earlier in the same day, Coleen documented her departure to Australia alongside their two youngest sons, Kit and Cass. The family is traveling ahead of the first major vote-off, which will determine which campmates face potential elimination. Coleen shared an image of the two children dressed in matching tracksuits as they prepared for the flight, signaling their imminent arrival at the reality television location. Her presence and social media activity highlight the strong family support system backing Wayne during the stressful filming period.

Wayne Rooney's Jungle Food Lab Victory

Since his debut in the jungle, Wayne Rooney has become an early favorite among the audience, winning over viewers with his personality and storytelling. He has already successfully completed three Bushtucker Trials, including a notable victory in the Jungle Food Lab eating challenge. This specific triumph allowed him to earn a full house of stars, a significant achievement that boosts his status within the camp. His ability to handle these extreme challenges has contributed to his position as the favorite to be crowned King of the Jungle.

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Wayne has also shared numerous personal anecdotes from his illustrious football career, revealing details that humanize him to the public. During the Wednesday episode, he discussed his close friendship with David Beckham and his wife Victoria, describing them as brilliant individuals. These stories provide a deeper look into the relationships formed during his playing days, connecting his professional past with his current public persona in the reality show setting.

Backstory Of Babysitting Brooklyn Beckham

Wayne revealed a charming story about babysitting Brooklyn Beckham during a team trip to Sardinia in May 2004. He explained that he was the youngest player in the England squad, too young to join the rest of the team for a night out. Consequently, he and Coleen stayed behind at the Forte Village Resort to watch over their eldest son. This anecdote highlights the deep personal connection between the two families and Wayne's role within the national team hierarchy at that time.

The manager at the time, Sven-Göran Eriksson, had taken the entire team to the southern Italy resort for pre-tournament training ahead of UEFA Euro 2004 in Portugal. Eriksson utilized the trip as a team-bonding experience, but age restrictions kept the youngest players like Wayne indoors. Wayne also praised Steven Gerrard for taking him under his wing, noting their shared background as Scousers. He played alongside David Beckham for six years between 2003 and 2009, a period marked by significant success including five league titles.

2026 All-Star Lineup And Next Steps

Wayne Rooney shares the camp with other notable figures in the 2026 season lineup, including actress Joanna Page and Coronation Street star Claire Sweeney. Joanna Page, known for her role in Gavin & Stacey and her Taskmaster win, brings an estimated wealth of £3 million to the jungle. Claire Sweeney, valued at £4 million, adds her extensive television career to the mix, having appeared in various roles since 1991.

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Other prominent campmates include host AJ Odudu, journalist Mariella Frostrup, and model Leomie Anderson. The season promises a diverse array of personalities as the vote-off process begins. With Coleen Rooney actively engaging fans on social media, the pressure is on Wayne to continue his strong performance. The family's imminent arrival in Australia will add another layer of excitement as the competition intensifies and the path to becoming King of the Jungle becomes clearer.