Coleen Rooney Stuns in White Bikini During Formentera Getaway Amid Rebekah Vardy's Public Statement

Coleen Rooney enjoyed a relaxed beach day in Formentera with husband Wayne and friends, showcasing a chic white bikini and a luxury Chanel handbag. The outing followed Rebekah Vardy's reflective social media post about reclaiming her voice after facing backlash over her ITV show, a narrative intertwined with their past legal dispute.

Coleen Rooney , the prominent WAG , made a striking appearance on the beaches of Formentera alongside her husband Wayne and a group of friends. The 40-year-old radiated elegance in a stylish white bikini complemented by a gold shirt and shorts draped over the top.

She was seen carrying a highly coveted Chanel CC Quilted Lambskin Chain Hobo satchel from the 2021-2026 collection, a piece with a retail price of approximately £3,350. The moment captured the couple returning from a boat excursion, laughing and playing as they emerged from the Mediterranean Sea.

The Rooney family has a long-standing tradition of vacationing in the Balearic Islands, frequently opting for adults-only getaways in recent years, leaving their four sons-Kai, 16, Klay, 13, Kit, 10, and Cass, 8-at home. This carefree interlude for Coleen follows a public statement released by her rival Rebekah Vardy. Vardy, 44, addressed her followers on Instagram late Thursday, discussing her renewed determination to reclaim her personal narrative after facing severe criticism directed at her new ITV reality series.

Although Vardy did not explicitly name Coleen Rooney in her post, the context unmistakably traces back to the highly publicized libel trial that concluded last year, where Vardy's claim against Rooney was dismissed. In her statement, Vardy wrote about enduring public scrutiny, false narratives, and the emotional toll of the legal battle, declaring she would no longer allow others to define her identity.

The Rooneys'sunny Spanish escape thus stands in stark contrast to the ongoing media storm surrounding Vardy, highlighting a moment of personal peace for Coleen amid continued public conflict





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Coleen Rooney Wayne Rooney Rebekah Vardy Formentera Ibiza Chanel Handbag WAG Beach Holiday ITV Reality Show Libel Trial

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