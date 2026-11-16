Coleen Rooney prepares for husband Wayne's I'm A Celebrity Australia debut with a Waitrose shopping trip. Details on his prawn-star challenge, skydive, and lifestyle changes included.

As the new series of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! approaches its broadcast premiere in Australia, Coleen Rooney was spotted conducting her routine grocery shopping at a Waitrose supermarket. The 40-year-old former model appeared focused on stocking up on household essentials, carrying multiple shopping bags and milk into her vehicle. This domestic routine stands in stark contrast to the high-stakes media frenzy surrounding her husband, Wayne Rooney, who is currently filming the reality television show down under.

Wayne Rooney Faces Gruesome Jungle Challenges

Wayne Rooney made his debut on the ITV reality series by participating in a notorious drinking trial that involved a revolting mixture. He was required to suck a thick pink liquid, referred to by the show as a prawn star martini, through a straw and then spit it back out into a bucket. This gruesome task was not performed alone, as he was joined by five other celebrity campmates for the initial challenge.

Also read Coleen Rooney Leads Football For Change Gala As Wayne Conquers I'm A Celebrity Skydive

The group facing this specific trial included Chloe Burrows, Ade Adepitan, AJ Odudu, Mariella Frostrup, and Jack Skipper. Observers noted that while Wayne appeared to take the challenge in his stride, his friend Chloe struggled alongside him during the filming session. This early segment highlights the physical and mental hurdles participants must overcome upon entering the jungle camp.

Skydive Overcomes Height Phobia On Gold Coast

Beyond the drinking trials, Wayne faced a significant personal test involving a terrifying skydive as part of his first challenge in the show. He had previously confessed that his biggest fear is heights, having canceled helicopter jump bookings on three separate occasions in the past. However, he finally conquered this phobia during the filming, touching down on a beach on Australia's Gold Coast with a huge beaming smile.

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One source indicated that the production bosses chose the skydiving trial specifically because of Wayne's known nervousness regarding heights and helicopters. The participant reportedly loved the experience despite his prior anxieties, with insiders suggesting it will create great television for the viewing audience. This moment marks a significant personal victory for the former England footballer as he navigates the pressures of the reality format.

Stakeholder Positions On Lifestyle And Marriage Changes

Speaking to The Mail on Sunday ahead of entering the camp, Wayne attributed his recent physical transformation to a strict lifestyle overhaul rather than medical interventions. He stated that he has stopped drinking alcohol for six months, noting that his wife Coleen is happy with the change as it has improved their marriage.

The 41-year-old explained that the decision to quit booze has positively affected his mental well-being and overall happiness. He emphasized that the transformation is due to simple changes, including improving his diet and cutting out alcohol, which have improved his skin and health. He dismissed speculation that he was using weight-loss injections, insisting that the results come from a healthier routine and training.

Real-World Impact On Family And Future Plans

The preparation for Wayne's departure is clearly impacting the daily lives of his family, particularly Coleen, who has already experienced the pressures of the jungle format herself in 2024. She appeared in high spirits during her shopping trip, seemingly preparing to support her husband through his campaign to be crowned King Of The Jungle.

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Plans are already in motion for the family to reunite in Australia. Coleen is expected to fly out to the country with her and Wayne's two youngest sons ahead of his departure later in the series. This logistical move ensures that the family remains connected despite the geographic distance and the intense schedule of the reality television production.