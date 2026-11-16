Coleen Rooney shops at Waitrose hours before husband Wayne Rooney's I'm A Celebrity debut. He conquered a skydive phobia and faced a prawn-star martini trial in Australia.

As the highly anticipated new series of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! prepares to launch on ITV, the spotlight remains firmly on Wayne Rooney and his family in the United Kingdom. While the 41-year-old former England footballer has arrived in Australia for his jungle debut, his wife Coleen Rooney, aged 40, has been seen managing daily life back home. On Monday, Coleen was photographed carrying heavy shopping bags and cartons of milk during her routine weekly grocery run at Waitrose. This normal domestic activity takes on added significance as the Rooney family prepares to support Wayne through the grueling reality television contest.

Wayne's Gruesome Jungle Trial

The jungle journey for Wayne Rooney began with a shocking and revolting drinking trial that tested the nerves of the celebrity campmates. Upon entering the Australian bush, Wayne was joined by five other stars: Chloe Burrows, Ade Adepitan, AJ Odudu, Mariella Frostrup, and Jack Skipper. The group was tasked with consuming a thick pink liquid that the producers and hosts deliberately named a prawn-star martini. The challenge required the participants to suck the unappetizing mixture through a straw and immediately spit it back out into a bucket, a test designed to gauge their resilience and stomach for the horrors ahead.

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While Wayne appeared to handle the grim trial with his characteristic composure, his friend Chloe Burrows struggled visibly alongside him. This initial hurdle was just the first of many obstacles for the footballer. Later arrivals to the camp, including Joanna Page, Ricky Wilson, Sharky, Leomie Anderson, and Claire Sweeney, faced entirely different challenges administered by Geordie Shore co-hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly. The contrast in trials highlights the diverse physical and mental demands placed on the celebrities as they settle into the harsh environment of the jungle.

Conquering Heights and Phobias

Before even entering the camp, Wayne Rooney achieved a significant personal milestone by confronting his deepest fear. Sources close to the production revealed that the former footballer has historically suffered from a severe phobia of heights. This anxiety was so pronounced that he had previously booked to jump out of a helicopter on three separate occasions, only to cancel at the last minute each time. Producers recognized this vulnerability and strategically selected the famous skydiving trial as Wayne's first challenge, a decision that promised both dramatic television and genuine personal growth for the star.

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Filmed on Saturday, the skydive proved to be a turning point for Rooney. With a wide, beaming smile, he touched down safely on a beach located on Australia's Gold Coast. A source told the Daily Mail that despite his initial nervousness, Wayne absolutely loved the experience. The successful jump not only demonstrated his courage but also signaled a shift in his mindset as he prepares to face the rest of the competition. This act of bravery contrasts sharply with his past hesitation, showcasing a determined individual ready to push his limits.

Family Support and Lifestyle Changes

Back in the UK, Coleen Rooney has been preparing the family for Wayne's absence and potential victory. Having endured the I'm A Celebrity jungle herself in 2024, she is well-acquainted with the difficulties the show presents. Coleen is expected to fly out to Australia with their two youngest sons ahead of Wayne's eventual departure from the camp later in the series. Her recent shopping trips, filled with essentials, reflect her role in maintaining household stability while her husband pursues his title. Wayne has publicly stated his hope to outperform his wife by being crowned King Of The Jungle, adding a layer of friendly competition to their shared experience.

Wayne's approach to the jungle is underpinned by significant lifestyle adjustments he has made in recent months. He revealed to The Mail on Sunday that he has stopped drinking alcohol for six months, a change that has positively impacted both his health and his marriage. He noted that from a mental and marital perspective, the couple is in a much happier and better place without the influence of alcohol. This sobriety has also contributed to a visible physical transformation, with Wayne attributing his improved skin and energy levels to cutting out booze and adopting a healthier diet.

Despite rumors circulating that his weight loss might be linked to the use of weight-loss injections, Rooney has firmly denied such speculation. He insisted that his transformation is the result of simple, sustainable changes, including eating the healthiest food he has ever consumed and returning to a strict training routine. He explained that losing weight improved his skin and that not drinking helped his overall health, creating a synergistic effect that has left him feeling happy and mentally strong. As he faces the jungle trials, this disciplined lifestyle likely provides him with the physical and mental stamina required to survive and thrive in the Australian bush.