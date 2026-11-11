Coleen Rooney Sends Huge Jungle Wishes as Wayne Joins TikTok Ahead of I've Got to Get Out

Coleen Rooney posted her first TikTok video wishing her husband Wayne luck on ITV's I'm A Celebrity. The 41‑year‑old star is set to compete in the jungle for his third time, alongside Joanna Page and others.

Coleen Rooney posted her inaugural TikTok video on Wednesday, giving her husband Wayne a heartfelt "massive good luck in the jungle" as he prepares to return to ITV's I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here. The 40‑year‑old shares that she can hardly believe the 41‑year‑old football legend will be wrestling with bush trials on the show for a second time.

Wayne's TikTok Launch and Jungle Countdown

Wayne Rooney joined TikTok earlier that day, introducing himself with a brief clip that said, "Hello everyone, I am Wayne. I am going in the jungle, so I will see you all on here when I get back." The British footballer has been announced to compete alongside popular personalities Joanna Page, Ade Adepitan, Sharky, Chloe Burrows, Ricky Wilson, AJ Odudu, Claire Sweeney, Jack Skipper, Mariella Frostrup and Leomie Anderson, with Leigh Francis expected to arrive later.

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According to bookmakers, Wayne is already an early favourite, with William Hill offering odds of 11/4. He has expressed that being on television nightly for three weeks is the biggest exposure he has ever had, and he hopes viewers see him as a genuine, fun person who enjoys pranks.

Coleen's Family Take on the Jungle

In her TikTok post, Coleen Rooney filmed a montage of her recent glamorous work events before wishing Wayne luck. She added that she and their four sons Kai, 17, Klay, 13, Kit, 10 and Cass, 8, are excited to watch how their dad performs. The video also featured jungle highlights from 2024, showing the family sharing loved‑up clips of the pair together.

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The WAG noted that she can't believe Wayne is "actually going in." Her record‑breaking £1.5 million for her own jungle stint has been matched by the opportunities Wayne's new role provides, with the family already adjusting their schedule to support the televised adventure.

Health, Lifestyle Changes and Upcoming Show Impact

Wayne has recently focused on his health after leaving football management for punditry and TV work. He revealed he worked hard at the gym to slim down and was open about his recent nose surgery, which was encouraged by Coleen to address his snoring. He said he feels a bit uncomfortable after the procedure but is eager to recover.

The couple's joint commitment to family and wellness has been highlighted in interviews, with Wayne stating that focusing on the kids and spending more present time on family matters has helped him regain balance. Fans now anticipate the show's impact on the actors' public profiles and the media buzz around their personal journeys.

What to Watch as the Show Begins

As the show kicks off, viewers can expect nightly updates on the contestants' jungle survival skills, including the men's reaction to bush trials and the dynamic between Wayne and the rest of the group. With his growing popularity and the media's attention on his candid TikTok videos, Wayne's exposure may spur new sponsorship deals and influence his post‑football career trajectory.

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Coleen Rooney and the family will be following every episode, eager to cheer their husband through the challenges on the jungle floor. Fans can tune into ITV for a three‑week run of daily episodes where Wayne's transformation from footballer to jungle survivor will unfold.