Coleen Rooney's 'no-care' getaway to Mallorca after Rebekah Vardy's documentary release

Throughout her trip, Coleen Rooney displayed a carefree attitude, smiling, clapped, and cheered at a lively event in Mallorca. Meanwhile, her rival Rebekah Vardy and her husband Jamie are preparing to start a new life abroad, with a new series taking fans on their journey.

Coleen Rooney had a blast during her girls' trip to Mallorca , reveling at a lively event while being serenaded by a local singer and sipping on espresso martinis .

She showed zero concern about the recent release of her rival Rebekah Vardy's documentary in the UK. The mother of four looked radiant in a crisp white shirt, accessorizing with gold drop earrings and a delicate gold necklace.

Meanwhile, Rebekah Vardy and her husband Jamie are gearing up to embark on a new life abroad, with a new series documenting their journey





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Coleen Rooney Mallorca Espresso Martinis Girls' Trip Wags Revegalh Vardy Netflix Revegalh Vardy Jamie's Documentary Coleen's Docuseries

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The NFL's Rooney Rule has long been a topic of conversation, even debate. What does it do?The NFL's Rooney Rule was designed to increase diversity in leadership by requiring in-person interviews, but it has faced criticism over the years for failing to significantly boost minority hiring.

Read more »

The NFL's Rooney Rule has long been a topic of conversation, even debate. What does it do?The NFL's Rooney Rule was designed to increase diversity in leadership by requiring in-person interviews, but it has faced criticism over the years for failing to significantly boost minority hiring.

Read more »

The NFL's Rooney Rule has long been a topic of conversation, even debate. What does it do?The NFL's Rooney Rule was designed to increase diversity in leadership by requiring in-person interviews, but it has faced criticism over the years for failing to significantly boost minority hiring.

Read more »