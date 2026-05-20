Coleen Rooney's 'no-care' getaway to Mallorca after Rebekah Vardy's documentary release

Throughout her trip, Coleen Rooney displayed a carefree attitude, smiling, clapped, and cheered at a lively event in Mallorca. Meanwhile, her rival Rebekah Vardy and her husband Jamie are preparing to start a new life abroad, with a new series taking fans on their journey.
Coleen Rooney had a blast during her girls' trip to Mallorca , reveling at a lively event while being serenaded by a local singer and sipping on espresso martinis .
She showed zero concern about the recent release of her rival Rebekah Vardy's documentary in the UK. The mother of four looked radiant in a crisp white shirt, accessorizing with gold drop earrings and a delicate gold necklace.
Meanwhile, Rebekah Vardy and her husband Jamie are gearing up to embark on a new life abroad, with a new series documenting their journey
Coleen Rooney Mallorca Espresso Martinis Girls' Trip Wags Revegalh Vardy Netflix Revegalh Vardy Jamie's Documentary Coleen's Docuseries
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