Coleen Rooney's First Appearance Since Rebekah and Jamie Vardy's Documentary

Coleen Rooney, a mother of four and a former WAG, was seen for the first time since the release of Rebekah and Jamie Vardy's documentary on Netflix. She looked unbothered by the documentary and was seen leaving a tailoring and alteration service with a bundle of clothes.

Coleen Rooney headed out in Cheshire on Wednesday as she was seen for the first time since Rebekah and Jamie Vardy 's documentary was released on Netflix .

The mother-of-four, 40, rocked a brown oversized leather jacket which she teamed with a jumper and leggings for her outing. She showed off her natural beauty as she went make-up free for the outing as she left tailoring and alteration service with a bundle of clothes. The WAG looked seemingly unbothered by the release of Untold: Jamie Vardy, which features her arch nemesis Rebekah.

The documentary tells the story of how the footballer, 39, defied the odds by climbing eight tiers of English football in just six years. It also gives a glimpse into his relationship with Rebekah, 44, who he credits for saving his football career by forcing him to stop heavy drinking. Rebekah has also landed her own reality series.

The Vardys is set to offer an insight into the family's life as they start a new life abroad after Jamie spent 13 years playing for Leicester City. The show will document the couple's move to Cremonese in Italy with their four children, following the drama and chaos of house-hunting and school searching.

After a difficult and dramatic five years in the UK, Rebekah is 'ready for the next chapter' after her recent challenges in the UK and is determined to put her 'Wagatha' drama with Coleen behind her. While Jamie battles to prove his doubters wrong on the pitch, with Italian Serie A underdogs US Cremonese.

ITV have promised the series will give fans 'no-holds-barred, intimate access to the Vardys' and that it will be 'a rollercoaster journey of resilience, fierce family bonds, and the promise of a new life'. It comes three years after Coleen starred in her own docuseries for Disney+, where she was paid 'millions' to tell the story of her legal battle with Rebekah. The WAG looked seemingly unbothered by the release of Untold: Jamie Vardy, which features her arch nemesis Rebekah.

Back in 2019, she sent shockwaves with her now-iconic post on both her X and Instagram accounts accusing her fellow WAG's Instagram account of leaking stories about her to The Sun newspaper. Coleen hatched a plot to find out who was behind the leaks by posting fake stories on her private Instagram and blocking her followers one by one, until only Rebekah's account was left.

The story had the nation obsessed as Rebekah went on to sue Coleen for libel, leading to the highly-covered 2022 trial. However, the judge ruled in favour of Coleen, leaving Rebekah with an enormous legal bill, estimated to total £3 million. Two years later and Coleen landed her four-part series, Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story, with sources close to her saying she paid in excess of £1 million following a bidding war





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Coleen Rooney WAG Jamie Vardy Documentary Netflix Tailoring And Alteration Service Bundle Of Clothes Unbothered Legal Battle Wagatha Drama Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story Legal Bill Bidding War

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