Coleen Rooney discloses husband Wayne battles foot arthritis during his I'm A Celebrity stint, detailing his pain and her concern for his wellbeing in the jungle.

Coleen Rooney has revealed that her husband, former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney, is suffering from arthritis in both of his feet while appearing on the television show I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!. The 41-year-old football legend has been grappling with a painful health condition that affects his ability to move comfortably, a fact she shared during an interview on the companion show I'm A Celebrity...Unpacked. This disclosure highlights the physical toll his illustrious career has taken on his body, particularly his joints.

Wayne Rooney Foot Pain Details

The condition manifests as pain, swelling, and stiffness in the joints, making movement difficult for the athlete. Coleen, who is 40 years old, explained that Wayne's desire for a foot spa as a luxury item in the jungle camp was a direct response to his fragile feet. She noted that his soles are sensitive, and the soak was intended to provide some relief from the discomfort associated with his chronic joint issues.

Also read Ali Campbell Defends Wayne Rooney Cultural Appropriation Row I'm A Celebrity

Producer Change To Foot Spa Request

Coleen detailed how the production team initially struggled to fulfill the family's original request for a chair. The Rooney family first attempted to send a chair, but producers informed them that there was no electricity available for such an item at the base camp. After recognizing the specific medical context behind the request, the production team likely switched the item to a foot spa, which could operate using the available power source to aid Wayne's condition.

Coleen History With Reactive Arthritis

Having personally experienced a similar ailment, Coleen is well aware of the severity of joint conditions. She has previously disclosed that she suffers from reactive arthritis, a type of arthritis that causes redness and swelling in joints such as the knees, feet, toes, hips, and ankles. She revealed that the stress of the Rebekah Vardy libel case triggered her own symptoms, causing anxiety and leading to periods of social isolation as she dealt with the physical and emotional pain.

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Wayne Rooney Jungle Morale Concerns

Concerns for Wayne's wellbeing extended beyond his physical health to his mental state within the camp. Coleen observed that her husband appeared quiet and low during the broadcast, prompting her to initiate a vote in the family group chat to get him featured on camera more frequently. She believed that the lack of screen time might be contributing to his downcast demeanor, as he had not been visible for long periods recently.

Wayne Rooney Hammock Sacrifice Story

Despite receiving advice to secure a bed, Wayne reportedly prioritized the comfort of others over his own convenience. Coleen noted that she had advised him to avoid hammocks and to try for a proper bed, which he had ignored. She inferred that he may have offered his bed to another camper and taken the hammock instead, demonstrating his tendency to look after everyone else in the camp even while dealing with his own pain and discomfort.