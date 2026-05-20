Coleen Rooney, Rebekah Vardy's Arch Rival, Smiles and Cheers in Spain While Documentary About Her Husband Is Released: Will 'Wagatha' Drama Ever End?

Despite the release of Rebekah Vardy's documentary, Coleen Rooney, the wife of soccer player Wayne Rooney, was not bothered and enjoyed her girls' trip to Mallorca in a carefree manner. She was seen at a bar sipping on espresso martinis and enjoying the performance. She had also recently starred in her own docuseries, with negotiations involving substantial fees and a high-profile legal case with Rebekah Vardy dominated headlines, reflecting the drama between the two women.

Coleen Rooney , a soccer star's wife , had an enjoyable outing with friends in Mallorca, Spain. She sipped espresso martinis , smiled, clapped, and cheered during a concert at a bar.

The documentary 'Unlimited: Jamie Vardy', featuring her rival Rebekah, had just been released. She paid millions for her own docuseries and was involved in a high-profile libel case with Rebekah. The news of her lawsuit, celebrating four years after the trial, may have overshadowed her good mood during the trip.

However, she remained cheerful, as seen in her expressive body language and fashionable outfit





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Coleen Rooney Soccer Star's Wife Enjoyable Outing With Friends Espresso Martinis Performances Documentary High-Profile Legal Case Peaceful Atmosphere Fashionable Outfit

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