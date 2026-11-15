Coleen Rooney Leads Football For Change Gala As Wayne Conquers I'm A Celebrity Skydive

Coleen Rooney shone at the Football For Change charity gala in Liverpool while husband Wayne tackled his first I'm A Celebrity challenge with a skydive in Australia.

Coleen Rooney commanded attention at the Football For Change gala in Liverpool on Saturday night, appearing elegant in a red silk gown as she hosted the annual charity event. While she managed the high-profile evening at the M&S Bank Arena, her husband Wayne Rooney was 10,000 miles away in Australia preparing for his television debut.

Football For Change Charity Mission

The Football For Change gala serves as a vital fundraising platform established in 2021 by footballers Jamie Carragher, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Conor Coady, alongside business leader Dan Hughes. The event gathers stars to raise essential funds aimed at tackling child poverty and improving social mobility for disadvantaged young people across the UK. Attendees included prominent figures such as Steven Gerrard, Micah Richards, David Moyes, and actor Ashley Taylor Dawson, creating a star-studded atmosphere focused on social impact.

Also read Wayne Rooney Reveals Life Changes After Quitting Alcohol

Wayne Rooney Skydives In Australia

Meanwhile, the 41-year-old former England footballer faced his first challenge on the new series of I'm A Celebrity, which is scheduled to air next week. Wayne successfully conquered his fear of heights by completing a skydive, an experience filmed earlier in the week. Sources indicated that producers selected the daunting trial specifically because the sports pundit has always been nervous about heights and helicopters, making it an obvious choice to test his courage.

Celebrity Reactions To Skydive Success

Reports from the set suggest that Wayne thoroughly enjoyed the terrifying experience, flashing a huge smile as he touched down on the beach. Campmates were supportive and cheered him on before he was whisked off for interviews and reaction filming. This marks the second time a Rooney has appeared on the show, following Coleen who reached the final in 2024. Wayne expressed pride in his wife's performance and admitted he would like to do slightly better than her to take home the crown.

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Life Changes And Marriage Strength

Wayne has undergone significant personal changes this year, deciding to give up alcohol after Coleen grew tired of his previous lifestyle. Since making this switch, the pundit has lost three stone and won praise from viewers for his improved appearance. He stated that his 18-year marriage is better than ever and that he is in a much happier mental place since quitting drinking. This positive shift has been a key factor in his readiness to take on the physical and mental demands of jungle life.

Emotional Challenges Of Jungle Separation

Despite being accustomed to living away from his family for work, such as during his time managing DC United in Washington, Wayne admitted the current separation is taking a toll. He expressed that having no contact with his wife and sons for a week is strange and will be emotionally tough. However, he remains focused on the short duration relative to a lifetime span and is prepared to handle the isolation. Coleen previously offered him advice to simply be himself, a strategy that may help him navigate the pressures of the jungle camp.