Coleen Rooney Leads Football For Change Gala as Wayne Skydives in I'm A Celebrity

Coleen Rooney shone at the Football For Change gala in Liverpool while husband Wayne Rooney completed his first I'm A Celebrity skydive in Australia.

Former England footballer Wayne Rooney took on a terrifying skydive as part of his first I'm A Celebrity challenge, while his wife Coleen Rooney led the stars at the Football For Change gala in Liverpool on Saturday night. The sports pundit, 41, has swapped his multimillionaire lifestyle to camp out in the Australian jungle for the new series, which is set to air next week.

Football For Change Gala Details

Coleen Rooney, 40, appeared to be holding the fort at home as she made a public appearance at the charity event held at the M&S Bank Arena. The WAG looked elegant in a red silk gown which had a draping neckline and a slit at the front. She complemented the look with pearl drop earrings, a bronzed tan and a black clutch bag.

Also read Wayne Rooney Conquers Heights Fear with Skydive for I'm A Celebrity

Coleen slicked her hair back into an elegant bun as she mingled with a host of footballers and other TV stars at the gala. Despite flying solo, she appeared in high spirits during the evening. Carol Vorderman showed off her age-defying looks in a black sparkly gown, while actor Ashley Taylor Dawson was also in attendance.

Other notable attendees included Micah Richards, Steven Gerrard, and Dean McCullough. Everton manager David Moyes and Jeff Brazier also made appearances at the star-studded event. The gala serves as a significant annual gathering for figures in sports and entertainment to raise vital funds.

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Football For Change Founders and Mission

Founded in 2021 by footballers Jamie Carragher, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Conor Coady alongside business leader Dan Hughes, the Football For Change event raises vital funds. The annual star-studded event aims to tackle child poverty and improve social mobility for disadvantaged young people across the UK.

The initiative brings together high-profile individuals from various sectors to support its charitable goals. By leveraging the fame of its founders and attendees, the event seeks to draw attention to critical social issues facing young people. The presence of major sports figures like Steven Gerrard and David Moyes highlights the strong connection between the football community and this charitable cause.

Wayne Rooney Skydives on I'm A Celebrity

10,000 miles away, former England footballer Wayne Rooney finally conquered his fear of heights after taking on a terrifying skydive. The challenge was filmed today ahead of the first episode airing on Monday. Rooney is following in Coleen's footsteps by starring in the show, after she reached the final in 2024.

Wayne appeared to thoroughly enjoy the experience, flashing a huge smile as he touched down on the beach. One source told the Daily Mail that Wayne has always been nervous when it comes to heights and helicopters. It seemed an obvious choice for bosses to get him doing the famous skydiving trial before entering camp.

The source added that to everyone's surprise, he absolutely loved it. It will make for great television. His new campmates were very supportive and cheered him on, but there was no time for high fives as he was whisked off immediately after to do an interview and film his reaction for the show.

Health Improvements and Marriage Reflections

Earlier this year, the Match of the Day pundit decided to give up alcohol after Coleen grew tired of his wild partying. Since then he has lost an astonishing three stone, and has won plaudits from viewers for how well he is looking. The biggest perk of his life-changing move is his marriage, which he says is better than ever.

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He said Coleen has said he looks better, but from a mental point of view he is in a much better place as well. He thinks he is in a really good place and a really happy place. This personal transformation has been widely noted by fans and critics alike as a significant positive change in his recent public life.

Jungle Advice and Family Separation

Coleen was runner-up to McFly singer Danny Jones in 2024. Understanding the ups and downs means she has been able to offer advice ahead of Wayne's jungle debut. She told him simply to be himself. Wayne is hoping to go one better than his wife and take home the crown.

He said he was really proud of Coleen and her time in the jungle, adding that there is no competition between them. However, he would like to do a little bit better than her, saying let's see. Wayne has lived away from his wife and sons previously for work, notably when he managed DC United in Washington.

He is used to being separated from them but said it is already taking a toll. He stated he will miss them and that having no contact like this week is strange. That will be tough. He has to get through that and it is not too long in terms of your life span. But emotionally you don't know how that will affect you in there.

When Coleen was in the jungle in 2024, Wayne famously encouraged fans to vote for her to do the trials. On if he thinks she is planning to get her revenge, he laughed and said he is sure she will.