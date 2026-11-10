Coleen Rooney Launches Primark Collection While Wayne Rooney Heads to Australia

Coleen Rooney unveiled her new festive Primark line alongside her mother Colette as husband Wayne Rooney departed for I'm A Celebrity in Australia.

Coleen Rooney marked the launch of her new By Coleen Primark collection on Monday evening, sharing the spotlight with her mother, Colette Rooney. The event took place while Wayne Rooney, her husband of 17 years, traveled to Australia to begin filming for the ITV reality series I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!. The former Manchester United star, aged 41, joined the latest cast of celebrities, leaving Coleen to manage their household and care for their four children at home.

Festive Fashion Launch With Family

The mother-daughter duo presented a polished appearance at the promotional event, showcasing garments designed for the holiday season. Coleen Rooney wore an elegant bronze-colored jumpsuit featuring a scarf detail draped over a one-shouldered neckline. Colette Rooney, 64, modeled several pieces including a white pussybow blouse and a velvet dress with a ruched waist and slash neck. Both women emphasized the importance of family and tradition in the new range, which aims to provide options for various festive occasions.

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Coleen Rooney Design Philosophy

Coleen Rooney described the collection as her third release with the retailer, noting that this installment focuses heavily on Christmas and holiday entertainment. She stated that she cannot believe how quickly the third collection arrived and expressed excitement about featuring her mother in the campaign. The actress and former television personality highlighted specific items within the line, including sparkly pieces, classic all-black ensembles, and relaxed evening wear. Her goal was to simplify outfit selection for consumers with busy festive diaries, ensuring every guest finds a suitable look for parties and gatherings.

In a statement regarding the collaboration, Coleen Rooney explained that she wanted to capture the spirit of the season. She mentioned that Christmas is centered on family traditions and shared moments. By including Colette Rooney in the promotional materials, Coleen Rooney aimed to share that sentiment with a wider audience. She hopes the collection makes everyone feel amazing during the holidays.

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Primark Trading Director Insight

Mary Lucas, the Womenswear Trading Director at Primark, commented on the synergy between the brand and the designer. She noted that the holiday period naturally makes dressing up more exciting for shoppers. Mary Lucas emphasized that customers are looking to be playful with their style during this time, whether by adding sparkle or choosing standout pieces. She praised Coleen Rooney for her strong instinct for fashion and her deep understanding of how women wish to dress. According to Mary Lucas, these qualities are clearly visible in the final collection.

The launch event also featured Coleen Rooney being joined by friends and colleagues, including Carley Smith and Amy Wilkinson. The gathering allowed attendees to view the extensive range of ensembles created for Christmas parties and social events. The focus remained on making high-street fashion accessible and adaptable for the unique demands of the festive calendar.

Wayne Rooney Jungle Challenges

While Coleen Rooney celebrated the launch in the UK, Wayne Rooney was preparing for the rigors of the Australian jungle. Former teammates and friends of the footballer have made predictions about his survival chances in the reality series. Nicky Butt, a former Manchester United player and close friend, appeared on The Good The Bad and The Football podcast to share his thoughts. Nicky Butt stated that he expects Wayne to eventually snap due to the harsh conditions.

Nicky Butt described the environment as lacking proper food and sleep, while also involving mosquito bites and scary bushtucker trials. He predicted that Wayne Rooney would flip his lid due to hunger, though he admitted the former sports star would likely be funny throughout the experience. Nicky Butt added that he believes Wayne has the potential to win the competition despite his struggles with the elements.

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Paul Scholes, another former Manchester United teammate, offered a similar assessment during the same discussion. Paul Scholes agreed that the lack of food is the primary challenge that frustrates contestants the most. He suggested that Wayne Rooney would either be hilarious or angry, possibly even banging other participants. Paul Scholes believed Wayne had a good chance of winning the show, but identified social media personalities like YouTubers and streamers as his main competition due to their ability to garner millions of votes online.

Preparation And Lifestyle Changes

Actor James Nelson-Joyce, who is also friends with Wayne Rooney, revealed specific preparations the footballer made before his departure. James Nelson-Joyce explained that Wayne has cut out coffee for several weeks to avoid caffeine withdrawal symptoms in the jungle. This dietary change was intended to help him maintain his energy levels without relying on his usual morning brew.

Additionally, Nicky Butt shared a humorous detail about Wayne's strategy for dealing with bland camp food. The former footballer admitted to planning to smuggle white pepper into the camp. Nicky Butt recounted that Wayne intended to conceal the pepper in his band and sprinkle it over his meals. However, Nicky Butt doubted this plan would succeed, fearing Wayne would get caught by the production team.

The contrast between Coleen Rooney's glamorous launch and Wayne Rooney's impending jungle ordeal highlights their divergent paths during this period. Coleen Rooney continues to build her brand while managing their family of six, including Kai, aged 17, Klay, 13, Kit, 10, and Cass, 8. Meanwhile, Wayne Rooney faces the physical and mental challenges of reality television in a foreign country. Their respective experiences underscore the different ways they are engaging with the public eye as the year comes to a close.