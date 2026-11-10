Coleen Rooney Launches Christmas Primark Collection With Mum Colette

Coleen Rooney launched her By Coleen Christmas range at Primark with her mother Colette while husband Wayne headed to Australia for I'm A Celeb. Coleen is staying home with their four children.

Coleen Rooney celebrated the launch of her new By Coleen collection for Primark on Monday with her mother Colette, who the pair have often been compared to for their striking resemblance. The event took place while her husband Wayne Rooney, 41, travelled to Australia to take part in the ITV reality series I'm A Celeb. Coleen is staying at home in England to work and look after their four children.

The Rooneys have four children: Kai, 17, Klay, 13, Kit, 10, and Cass, eight. Coleen was the runner-up on I'm A Celebrity in 2024, which makes her husband's return to the jungle a notable moment for the family. Her night out with her mother focused on the retail launch rather than the television show.

Also read Wayne Rooney Arrives in Brisbane for I'm a Celebrity 2025 Ahead of Wife Coleen

Inside the New By Coleen Christmas Collection

The new By Coleen range is the third collection Coleen has designed for Primark, and it is built around Christmas parties and festive dressing up. Coleen wrote that she could not believe the brand had already reached its third collection, and she described the range as all about getting dressed up and having fun.

Among the standout pieces showcased at the launch was an elegant jumpsuit with a scarf detail draped over a one-shouldered body. The collection also includes sparkly items, a classic all-black look and more relaxed options suited to an evening out. Coleen said she wanted to make it easy for shoppers to find an outfit for every plan during the festive season.

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Colette, aged 64, featured in the campaign and wore several elegant looks, including a white pussybow blouse. For one image she changed into a velvet dress with a ruched waist and slash neck, while her hair was styled to perfection. Coleen said it felt especially meaningful to share the campaign with her mother, describing Christmas as a time centred on family, traditions and small moments together.

Primark Executive and Rooney Family Comments

Mary Lucas, Womenswear Trading Director at Primark, said that Christmas makes getting dressed up feel even more exciting. She explained that the collection encourages shoppers to be more playful with their style, whether through added sparkle or a standout piece that makes an outfit feel special.

Mary Lucas also praised Coleen Rooney's style instincts, saying Coleen has a strong understanding of how women want to dress and that this comes through clearly in the collection. Primark positioned the launch as a fashion event aimed at festive occasions rather than a celebrity-led novelty.

Away from the launch, the spotlight turned to Wayne Rooney's time in the I'm A Celeb jungle. Former Manchester United player Nicky Butt said on The Good The Bad and The Football podcast that he wanted to see Wayne lose his temper, predicting that the lack of food, sleep and comfort would push him to snap. Nicky Butt added that Wayne could be funny and might even win the competition.

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His former Manchester United teammate Paul Scholes agreed that going without food is what angers people most, suggesting Wayne would either be hilarious or lose his temper. Scholes also said Wayne has a good chance of winning, although he warned that social media stars and streamers in the line-up could pose the biggest competition because they often collect large numbers of public votes.

Wayne Rooney's Jungle Preparations and Next Steps

Actor James Nelson-Joyce, who is also a friend of Wayne Rooney, revealed that the former sports star has already cut out coffee to avoid caffeine withdrawal during his stint on the show. Nelson-Joyce said Wayne had told him he had not had caffeine for weeks.

Nicky Butt also said he had spoken to Wayne before the trip to Australia. According to Butt, Wayne planned to try to smuggle white pepper into the camp to improve the taste of meals, with plans to hide it in his wristband. Butt joked that Wayne would be caught.

Wayne Rooney is among the celebrities who will face Bushtucker Trials and creepy crawlies during the series on ITV. Coleen Rooney's new Primark range is now on sale as the festive shopping season approaches, with the collection designed for Christmas parties and family occasions.