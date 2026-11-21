Coleen Rooney supported her husband Wayne during his I'm A Celeb appearance by hosting a watch party. Wayne shocked fans by revealing he and Coleen used to use two toilets in the same bathroom.

Wayne Rooney continues to dominate conversations as a standout contestant on the current series of I'm A Celeb. His journey through the bush has been marked by candid and often hilarious personal revelations that have captivated viewers at home. One particular confession regarding his marital intimacy has sparked widespread debate and amusement across social media platforms.

Watch Party at Cheshire Mansion

Coleen Rooney demonstrated her unwavering support for her husband by organizing a large viewing party at their £20million Cheshire mansion. The event took place on a Friday evening, gathering a significant number of friends and family members to watch the latest episode together. The atmosphere was festive, with the room decorated with 'stars for camp' to match the theme of the show. Coleen shared photos from the night on Instagram, captioning the post with a simple message that read 'Friday night in the Rooney household. Loving Wayne.' This public display of solidarity highlighted her pride in her husband's performance and his ability to entertain the audience.

Also read Coleen Rooney Confirms Wayne's Toilet Habits After I'm A Celebrity Shock

Shocking Toilet Habits Revealed

The centerpiece of the recent episode was Wayne's disclosure about living arrangements in his previous home. He revealed that before purchasing their current estate, the couple resided in a house with two toilets installed in the same bathroom after they replaced a bidet. Wayne explained that he and Coleen, who is 40 years old, would sit beside each other while using the facilities. He described this routine as an opportunity for them to catch up on their days together. The former professional footballer admitted that while they would sit next to each other, he would not wipe himself in front of her, requiring her to finish and leave before he could do the same. When asked if Coleen would wipe in front of him, he answered without hesitation that she would.

Coleen Shares Photos of 'Thrones'

Despite the potential for embarrassment, Coleen responded with humor rather than anger. Following Wayne's confession on Thursday night, she took to social media to share photographs from their old house. She posted an image of herself standing in the bathroom between the two toilets, noting that the photo was taken in 2018. She referred to the fixtures affectionately as 'the thrones.' This playful response effectively neutralized any tension that might have arisen from the private details being shared with the public. Fans had predicted she might be furious, but her reaction demonstrated a strong sense of humor and partnership.

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Camp and Public Reactions

Wayne's confession left his fellow campmates stunned, with Ricky Wilson branding the habit 'weird' in the Bush Telegraph. Chloe Burrows burst out laughing, while Leomie Anderson commented that the situation sounded like 'romance.' Ricky expressed bewilderment at the level of closeness, advising Wayne to keep an air of mystery. Viewers at home also reacted with mixed opinions, with some praising the honesty and others finding the detail unsettling. Social media was filled with comments ranging from support for their open relationship to jokes about Coleen potentially 'killing' him for the slip-up.

Impact on Public Perception

The incident has further cemented Wayne's status as a fan favorite for his unfiltered and authentic demeanor. His candidness about domestic life has resonated with many viewers who appreciate his transparency. The event has generated significant online discussion, with hashtags related to the confession trending among fans. The combination of his athletic background and his surprising vulnerability in the jungle has created a unique narrative arc for this season of the show. The watch party hosted by Coleen serves as a testament to their enduring relationship amidst the scrutiny of reality television.