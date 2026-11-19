Coleen Rooney validates Wayne's shocking bathroom confession from I'm A Celebrity, posting photos of their old home's dual toilets and proving the couple's unique routine.

Coleen Rooney has publicly responded to her husband Wayne Rooney's startling admission regarding their intimate bathroom routine on the reality television program I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here. The former professional footballer, now 41, stunned his fellow campmates and television viewers by revealing a personal habit he shared with his partner, who is 40 years old. This disclosure occurred during a recent broadcast of the show, which has captured significant public attention.

Wayne Rooney's Toilet Confession Details

Wayne Rooney told his co-stars that before purchasing their current residence, a £20million country estate, the couple lived in a different home with a unique bathroom configuration. He explained that they had removed a bidet and installed two toilets side-by-side in the same room. During this period of their life, Wayne described sitting directly next to Coleen while attending to their business, using the time to catch up on their respective days. This revelation left the camp in a state of shock, with many finding the level of domestic intimacy unusual.

Also read Wayne Rooney Comforts Ade Adepitan During Emotional I'm A Celebrity Moment

Coleen Rooney's Instagram Verification

Despite initial fan speculation that Coleen would be angry about her private life being shared on national television, she chose to engage with the story through her social media channels. She posted images on her Instagram page confirming the existence of the dual toilets, captioning them with the phrase 'The thrones.' One photograph showed her standing in the old bathroom in 2018, flanked by the two fixtures. She also shared a second image of the loos, writing 'Aww our old house,' thereby validating Wayne's account and demonstrating that she finds humor in the situation rather than anger.

Camp Reactions and Ricky Wilson's Critique

The disclosure elicited varied reactions from the other contestants living in the jungle camp. Ricky Wilson, a fellow participant in the series, described the habit as 'weird' and expressed bewilderment at the closeness of the couple. He advised Wayne to 'Keep an air of mystery,' noting that the practice boggled his mind. Chloe Burrows was observed bursting into laughter upon hearing the story, while Leomie Anderson commented that it represented a form of romance, highlighting the diverse interpretations of such personal disclosure in a public setting.

Advertisement

Public Reaction and Social Media Debate

Online audiences have been quick to form opinions regarding the couple's private arrangements. While some viewers praised the honesty and described it as 'true love,' others expressed strong disgust, labeling the habit as 'gross' and 'disgusting.' A significant portion of the social media commentary focused on the possibility that Coleen might be upset, with many claiming she would 'kill him' for sharing such intimate details. Despite these mixed reactions, the incident has solidified Wayne's presence in the public eye as a figure who appears to have forgotten the boundaries of television exposure.

Wayne Rooney's Performance in the Jungle

Beyond the bathroom controversy, Wayne Rooney has been receiving praise for his behavior and empathy within the camp environment. On a previous episode, he was commended for comforting Ade Adepitan, who is a 53-year-old disability advocate and the first wheelchair user to participate in the series. Wayne's support for Ade during a moment of low morale contributed to positive viewer feedback, balancing out the shock value of his personal revelations. This dual narrative of intimate disclosure and compassionate leadership defines his current storyline on the show.