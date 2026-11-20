Coleen Rooney validates Wayne's bathroom confession from I'm A Celebrity, sharing vintage photos of their previous home while fans react to the candid disclosure.

Coleen Rooney has publicly validated her husband Wayne Rooney's surprising revelation about their shared bathroom habits during his appearance on the television series I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here. The former footballer disclosed the intimate routine to his campmates, a confession that sparked immediate reactions from both the show's cast and viewers at home.

Wayne, aged 41, stunned the camp on Thursday night by revealing that he and his wife, who is 40, used to sit next to each other in the bathroom while using the toilet. He explained that before purchasing their current £20 million country estate, the couple resided in a house that featured two toilets installed in the same bathroom after they removed a bidet.

Also read Wayne Rooney Credits Coleen for Saving His Life During I'm A Celeb Alcohol Confession

During the campfire session, the sportsman described the unique arrangement as a way for him and Coleen to catch up on their respective days. He noted that they would sit beside one another for their daily business, treating the time as an opportunity for casual conversation and connection away from the distractions of their busy lives.

His candid admission left his fellow contestants speechless and baffled. Ricky Wilson, a fellow cast member, was visibly stunned by the story. While sitting around the campfire, Wilson remarked that the closeness of a couple who would sit next to each other on the toilet boggled his mind. He suggested that Rooney should keep a certain air of mystery in his relationship, branding the described habit as unusual.

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The former England captain elaborated on the boundaries of this arrangement, stating that while they sat together, he would not wipe in front of her, requiring her to finish and leave first. When asked directly if she would wipe her bottom in front of him, Wayne answered without hesitation that she would. Chloe Burrows responded to the comment by bursting out in laughter, while Leomie Anderson jokingly remarked that such openness constituted romance.

Contrary to fan predictions that Coleen would be furious about the disclosure, the media personality quickly embraced the story with humor. She took to her Instagram page to confirm the truth of her husband's claims by posting photographs from 2018. The images showed her standing in their former bathroom, positioned between the two toilets, which she affectionately referred to as 'the thrones' in her caption.

Her second post included an additional image of the loos, accompanied by the caption 'Aww our old house. The thrones.' The lighthearted response dispelled rumors of marital strife and demonstrated that she found the public exposure of their private habit amusing. This confirmation came shortly after Wayne's on-screen revelation, aligning his story with verifiable evidence from their past residence.

The revelation triggered an immediate and polarized response across social media platforms. While some viewers praised the honesty and described the habit as a sign of true love, others expressed disgust. Common reactions included sentiments that some things should remain private and that the behavior was gross or disgusting, with many joking that Coleen would kill her husband for sharing the secret.

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Despite the shock value of the bathroom anecdote, Wayne has been receiving positive feedback for his demeanor on the show. During Wednesday's episode, he was praised by fans for his supportive behavior toward Ade Adepitan. The 53-year-old contestant, who is making history as the first wheelchair user to participate in the series, woke up feeling low, and Wayne was noted for comforting him during the difficult moment.

Adepitan has stated his determination to prove that his disability will not prevent him from tackling the jungle's toughest challenges. Wayne's empathetic interaction with his co-star has resonated with audiences, showing a different side to his personality amidst the chaos and confessions of the camp. The series continues to document the interactions and struggles of its diverse cast as they navigate the demanding environment.