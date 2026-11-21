Coleen Rooney hosts a watch party and shares nostalgic photos after husband Wayne Rooney revealed intimate bathroom habits on I'm A Celeb, drawing mixed fan reactions.

Coleen Rooney demonstrated unwavering support for her husband, Wayne Rooney, by organizing a lively viewing party at their £20million Cheshire mansion this past Friday. The gathering brought together a large circle of friends and family to watch the latest episode of the reality television series I'm A Celeb, where Wayne has emerged as a prominent and entertaining contestant. The event highlighted the couple's continued public presence despite the recent controversy surrounding Wayne's candid personal revelations on national television.

Wayne Reveals Intimate Bathroom Habits

Wayne Rooney became the center of attention after sharing a shocking confession about his past living arrangements with his fellow campmates. He revealed that before purchasing their current luxury estate, he and Coleen, who is 40 years old, lived in a property that featured two toilets in the same bathroom after they replaced a bidet. The former professional footballer explained that the couple would sit beside each other while using the facilities to catch up on their daily lives, a detail that left both his co-stars and the viewing public astonished.

Also read Coleen Rooney Confirms Wayne's Toilet Habits After I'm A Celebrity Shock

Coleen Shares Nostalgic 'Throne' Photos

Despite the potential for embarrassment, Coleen Rooney embraced the situation with humor and pride, taking to Instagram to share a photograph from their former home. She posted an image of herself standing between the two toilets, which she affectionately referred to as 'the thrones,' and confirmed the photo was taken in 2018. Her social media caption read 'Friday night in the Rooney household. Loving Wayne,' effectively signaling her approval of her husband's honesty and his popularity on the show.

Co-Stars Express Shock and Awe

The reaction from inside the jungle was mixed, with some contestants finding the revelation bizarre while others interpreted it as a sign of deep intimacy. Chloe Burrows burst out laughing at the story, while Leomie Anderson commented that the shared routine was actually quite romantic. However, Ricky Wilson expressed disbelief, telling Wayne in the Bush Telegraph that the closeness of sitting together on the toilet was weird and advising him to keep some air of mystery in his relationship.

Advertisement

Fans Divided on Social Media Reaction

Online audiences reacted vigorously to the broadcast, with many users rushing to social media platforms to share their opinions on the couple's private habit. While some fans praised the honesty and termed it true love, others were disgusted by the public disclosure, with comments ranging from claims that Coleen would 'kill him' to assertions that such matters should remain strictly private. The divide in public opinion highlighted the polarizing nature of Wayne's unfiltered storytelling style.

Impact on Viewership and Future Episodes

The incident has undoubtedly boosted the visibility of I'm A Celeb, with Wayne's status as a standout star growing with each episode. The combination of his football legacy and his willingness to share intimate domestic details has created a unique narrative arc that keeps viewers engaged. As the series progresses, the Rooney household continues to be a focal point of interest, with Coleen's supportive stance likely to influence how the public perceives the ongoing storyline.