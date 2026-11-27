Coleen Rooney, 40, and their two youngest sons have landed in Australia to support Wayne Rooney, 41, during I'm a Celebrity. The family is enjoying a Gold Coast break before the first eviction.

Coleen Rooney, aged 40, has officially arrived in Australia to provide support for her husband, Wayne Rooney, 41, as he competes in the I'm a Celebrity series. The family landed in the country ahead of the first eviction of the reality television show, bringing their two youngest sons, Kit, who is ten years old, and Cass, who is eight years old. This visit marks a significant family reunion as they prepare to witness one of the key moments in the ongoing jungle survival competition.

The Rooney family wasted no time in enjoying their Australian getaway upon arrival. Coleen and the boys were spotted engaging in shopping activities where they picked up boogie boards. Coleen adopted a casual style for the excursion, wearing a black linen shirt paired with matching shorts. She was seen carrying one of the bodyboards as they browsed through the local shops, showcasing a relaxed demeanor during their downtime away from the jungle set.

Also read Wayne Rooney Reveals Babysitting Brooklyn Beckham During 2004 England Camp

The Family's Gold Coast Resort Stay

Coleen Rooney and her sons flew Down Under in business class before checking into a luxury five-star resort located on the Gold Coast. This location serves as their base while they enjoy quality family time together. The stay provides a comfortable retreat for the family while they prepare to support Wayne in his televised endeavors. The choice of accommodation highlights the family's intent to make the most of their time away from the United Kingdom during the broadcast of the show.

Supporting Wayne Through Bushtucker Trials

Coleen has publicly expressed her pride in Wayne's performance within the jungle. She recently took to Instagram to share a photo of the boys dressed in matching tracksuits in the 1903 Lounge at Manchester Airport prior to their journey. In her post, she stated that they are very proud of him and are glad the audience is seeing the person they know and love. She explicitly mentioned that her sons believe it is time for their dad to participate in another Bushtucker Trial, a sentiment she strongly echoes.

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The England football legend is currently favored by bookies to be crowned King of the Jungle. However, Coleen has encouraged fans to vote for him to face another challenge rather than being evicted immediately. She wants to see him continue his journey and tackle more trials. This request underscores her support for his endurance and resilience in the harsh environment of the reality show.

Historical Connections and Family Bonding

The Rooney family has a long-standing connection with the Beckham family, which was highlighted during the show. Wayne revealed that he and Coleen babysat Brooklyn Beckham, the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham, when he was just a young boy. This occurred during an England team trip to Sardinia in May 2004. The team was at the Forte Village Resort in southern Sardinia for a pre-tournament training camp under manager Sven-Göran Eriksson. While the rest of the team went out for drinks, Wayne and Coleen stayed behind to care for the child.

Wayne also spoke about his debut for England at the age of 17, noting he was the youngest player to ever make his debut. He recalled being too young to join the team night out in Sardinia, which led to the babysitting arrangement. He praised Victoria Beckham, age 52, describing her as brilliant and stating he loved her, despite the recent estrangement between Brooklyn and his mother. This anecdote provides deeper insight into the close ties between the two prominent football families.

Impact on Wayne's Health and Marriage

Wayne's participation in the jungle follows a significant personal change. Earlier this year, The Match of the Day pundit decided to give up alcohol after Coleen grew tired of his wild partying. Since making this decision, he has lost three stone in weight. This transformation has been widely praised by viewers who have noted his improved appearance and demeanor. The lifestyle change has also had a profound positive impact on his 18-year marriage to Coleen.

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Wayne stated that he has stopped drinking for six months, leading to a happier and better-placed relationship with his wife. He mentioned that Coleen is happy with the changes, and he feels mentally better as well. This personal breakthrough has allowed him to approach the jungle challenge with a clearer mind and greater emotional stability. The combination of physical health improvements and marital harmony sets a strong foundation for his continued success in the competition.