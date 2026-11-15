Coleen Nolan Shares Story of Finding Love at 61 with Ryan

Singer and TV personality Coleen Nolan reveals how she found romance with 47-year-old Ryan, detailing their digital connection and relationship milestones.

Television personality and singer Coleen Nolan has publicly shared the heartwarming details of her new romance, revealing that she found love at the age of 61. The former member of The Nolans opened up about her journey from being single following a three-year relationship in 2024 to meeting her current partner, Ryan. This development marks a significant personal shift for the 61-year-old, who has navigated two failed marriages and the tragic loss of two sisters throughout her public life.

Nolan Navigates Dating Apps After Recent Breakup

After a relationship ended in 2024, Coleen Nolan initially attempted to reconnect with dating applications, even appearing on the Channel 4 program Celebs Go Dating. Despite her efforts, she did not find a match on the show and briefly considered that she might have been searching too aggressively. She subsequently decided to pause active searching, adopting a more passive approach to potential romance while maintaining her independence. At this stage in her life, with her three children-Shane Nolan, age 38, Jake Roche, age 34, and Ciara Fensome, age 25-all grown up and parents themselves, she felt ready to seek personal happiness without feeling desperate.

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Instagram Connection Leads to Immediate Chemistry

The turning point occurred in early May when Ryan, a 47-year-old programme manager in visual communication and styling at a London fashion college, contacted Nolan via Instagram direct messages. Despite initial skepticism about online interactions and potential catfishing, the pair exchanged voice notes to verify each other's identities. Their connection was immediate and intense, characterized by daily communication that frequently lasted for hours. A friend staying with Nolan noted the unusual length of their phone calls, with one session stretching to five hours and 20 minutes without pause, highlighting the strong initial bond between the two.

First Meeting Defies Nervous Expectations

During a week when Nolan was in London filming Loose Women, the couple arranged to meet for the first time at a pub in Covent Garden. Nolan arrived with low expectations, telling a friend she would only stay for an hour for a drink. However, the meeting extended to six hours, fundamentally changing the trajectory of their relationship. As they walked to the station to part ways, Ryan initiated their first kiss, solidifying their mutual attraction. Nolan, who lives on a farm in Staffordshire while Ryan resides near Brighton, has continued the relationship consistently since that initial encounter.

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Public Reveal Challenges Age Gap Perceptions

The couple maintained a low profile for two months until a photographer photographed them in Blackpool. Nolan subsequently took control of the narrative by posting images on Instagram, which garnered 3.4 million views within four hours. While public speculation focused on their age difference, Nolan clarified that the gap is 14 years, not the 20 years rumored in some reports. Although she initially struggled with the concept of Ryan being born when she was a teenager, she emphasizes that they share similar lifestyles, avoiding alcohol and enjoying simple activities like cinema visits, countryside walks, and shared meals.

Life Balance Between Family Duties and New Romance

Nolan now balances her role as a grandmother to four grandchildren with her new life as Ryan's partner. She describes living two distinct lives: one as a family-focused mother and nanny at her Staffordshire home, and another dedicated to her relationship with Ryan when they are together in London or during his weekend visits. The couple navigates their differences with humor, such as when Ryan jokingly asks if she is nannying, prompting her to remind him of her grandmother status. Nolan expresses gratitude for this new chapter, stating that life is too short for pretense and that she feels lucky to have found a partner who appreciates her for who she is beyond her television fame.