Coleen Nolan's Shocking Confession on Celebs Go Dating

Coleen Nolan, a Loose Women presenter, revealed on Thursday's episode of Celebs Go Dating that every single one of her boyfriends has cheated on her. She also shared that her very first relationship and the next one, where she was with her partner for two years, both ended with her sister having sex with her boyfriend. Coleen lost her sister Bernie in 2013 after a three-year battle with breast cancer, and her sister Linda from the same disease in 2025.

Coleen Nolan fought back tears on Thursday's episode of Celebs Go Dating as she revealed her sister had sex with her boyfriend. The Loose Women presenter, 61, candidly discussed her past relationships with the experts when she made the shocking admission.

She shared: 'Every single one of my boyfriends has cheated on me. My very first relationship, he cheated on me.

Then the next guy, I was with him for two years, and then he went with my sister. For two years. We lived together. I feel bad because it’s one of my sisters that passed away.

' Although Coleen didn't name which of her sisters it was, she lost Bernie in 2013 after a three-year battle with breast cancer, and Linda from the same disease in 2025. The TV personality continued: 'We didn’t have a conversation for over 20 years after it happened. Everyone was like, “How can you be so calm about that? ” And I said well, I’m not going to lose my sister over him because he’s not worth it.

', Tara Suwinyattichaiporn said: ‘It doesn’t matter how many years ago it was, unless you have consciously worked on that, you are still the same person that did not stand up for yourself back when someone disrespected her. ’ Coleen is one of the famous faces taking part in this year’s series of the E4 show, hoping to find love on a series of dates in Tenerife alongside the likes of Love Island star Gabby Allen, 34, and rapper Professor Green, 42.

The singer has had a tough run on the show as other scenes showed her fighting back tears after her date told her they had no ‘sexual chemistry’ on Wednesday’s episode. At the end of their trip, Coleen’s dates Steve and Andy were asked if they would like to see her again, and neither of them wanted to - leaving an embarrassed Coleen with her head in her hands.

She said: ‘I literally want the ground to swallow me up, I am mortified, I am really hurt actually, because I really did think Steve would stand up. I thought we had a great connection. ’ Dating expert Paul Carrick Brunson asked Steve: ‘Why did you not stand up? ’ Steve explained: ‘Me and Coleen were an absolutely hit from the start, emotionally.

But the only thing for me, the sexual chemistry wasn’t there. ’ Paul then asked Coleen how she was feeling, to which she said: ‘I thought me and Steve got on really, really well. Like so well. ’ Steve added: ‘I hope that after this we can still be friends.

I would love to see her again. ’ A shocked Gabby said to her castmates: ‘He’s digging himself a hole. ’ Coleen explained: ‘I didn’t come on here to meet a friend. I’ve got lots of male friends that I get on great with.

’ The dating experts then reassured her that they would work hard to try and find her the perfect man





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Coleen Nolan Celebs Go Dating Loose Women Past Relationships Cheating Sister Breast Cancer Dating Show Tenerife Steve Andy Dating Expert Sexual Chemistry Perfect Man

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